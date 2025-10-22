SOWETAN | Quest for regulation mustn’t punish traders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Johannesburg’s latest crackdown on informal traders in the CBD has drawn sharp criticism — and rightly so. While the city’s intention to “clean up the streets” and bring order to informal trade may sound reasonable, the manner in which it is being pursued risks alienating and criminalising those who are, in truth, among the city’s most industrious citizens.

For decades, Johannesburg’s inner city has been a hive of informal economic activity. Street traders — selling anything from fruit and clothing to cellphone accessories — form the backbone of this dynamic ecosystem.

They inject life into the CBD, provide affordable goods, and, most importantly, offer livelihoods to thousands who would otherwise be unemployed. In a country where the official unemployment rate remains staggeringly high, the informal sector is not a nuisance — it is a necessity.

The city argues that it merely wants to regulate trading by ensuring all traders register and pay a nominal fee for the use of designated stalls. On the surface, that seems a fair proposal.

However, the sudden and forceful removal of traders from pavements, the confiscation of goods, and the heavy police presence have turned what could have been a developmental initiative into an act of repression.

The city appears more interested in optics — tidy pavements and cleared sidewalks — than in the socioeconomic realities facing its residents.

Over years of government failure to create enough jobs, street vending has become a safety net for thousands of families.

It has also become an entry point into entrepreneurship for many who lack access to formal markets and capital. To treat these traders as lawbreakers is to disregard the immense contribution they make to Johannesburg’s economy.

Of course, regulation is necessary. Public spaces must be managed fairly and equitably, and the rights of formal businesses and pedestrians must also be protected.

But regulation should not be synonymous with persecution. The city must adopt a participatory approach — consulting trader associations, offering training, and creating affordable, accessible trading zones.

Johannesburg cannot claim to champion inclusive growth while dismantling the very structures that keep thousands afloat. The informal economy is not a problem to be eradicated; it is a potential to be nurtured.

The city’s cleanup drive must not become a war on the poverty-stricken. Instead, it should signal the start of a fair, humane partnership between the city and its traders — one that restores dignity, not destroys it.

