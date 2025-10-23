OPINION | Gauteng social events need integrated public transport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng is often described as the economic engine of SA, but beyond being a business hub, it is the cultural and creative heartbeat of the nation.

From star-studded concerts to sold-out rugby and football matches, this is where SA comes alive.

The province’s social, lifestyle, sport, art and entertainment events are not merely spectacles; they are powerful economic drivers. These events create jobs, boost tourism, attract investment and sustain thousands of small businesses across Gauteng’s thriving creative and cultural industries.

However, for this momentum to be sustained and for the sector to grow, one essential component must keep pace: reliable, efficient and integrated public transport.

Some of SA’s most iconic and unifying moments are deeply linked to this sector. Think back to 1995, when Francois Pienaar lifted the Webb Ellis Cup, handed to him by Nelson Mandela. Or the unforgettable 2010 Fifa World Cup, when the world gathered here and vuvuzelas echoed across the globe. These were not just sporting achievements; they were milestones of nation-building and social cohesion.

Today, our events continue to foster that same spirit, drawing communities together through shared experience. However, without seamless public transport, these gatherings lose some of their power. If people cannot reach events safely, affordably and easily, the entire ecosystem is at risk, from artists and performers to vendors and local businesses.

At Gautrain, we have seen firsthand how the movement of people influences the movement of money, ideas, and opportunity. Our mission extends beyond connecting commuters to jobs and education; it includes connecting them to the moments that matter: music festivals, theatre screenings, sporting showdowns and cultural celebrations.

That’s why we view transport not simply as a utility but as a lifestyle enabler.

This philosophy informs everything we do, from running special late-night trains during major events to partnering with other public transport providers for integrated services to launching our Midibus Service in collaboration with minibus taxi operators to extend our reach to key nodes such as Hatfield, Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro, and Rosebank.

It is no exaggeration to say that Gauteng is the “Hollywood of South Africa”. The province is home to a booming film and television industry, a dynamic creative economy, and a vibrant social scene that draws people from across the globe. Events here don’t just entertain; they inspire, employ, and empower.

For tourists, especially, transport is central to the experience. A visitor’s impression of SA begins the moment they land at OR Tambo International Airport. Can they navigate the city easily? Can they get to their hotel, to business meetings, or to that much-anticipated concert without stress? If the answer is yes, they are far more likely to return and to recommend the experience to others.

The transport sector is far more than infrastructure; it forms the foundation of a well-functioning society. It facilitates trade, drives tourism, fuels small businesses and connects people to opportunity. An integrated, people-focused transport network is essential to any inclusive and sustainable growth strategy.

As Gauteng continues to grow, the need for a transport system that matches its ambition becomes even more urgent. Every large-scale event hosted here is not just an economic opportunity; it is a chance to showcase our province, bring people together and reinforce SA’s global relevance.

We will continue to partner with sporting organisations, private sector players and local communities to ensure that Gauteng’s events economy is supported by a transport system it needs to thrive. Ultimately, moving people is not just about trains and buses; it is about creating connection, unlocking opportunity and building a province where everyone belongs.