SOWETAN | Lesufi must account for wardens’ fiasco

In November 2023, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi launched a blistering attack on the police minister he accused of stalling the recognition of his unlawfully established crime prevention wardens.

Lesufi who was addressing the SA National Civic Organisation meeting as an ANC leader in Gauteng took aim at the unnamed minister who was presumed to be Bheki Cele to underscore his frustrations.

It was a well-calculated political move to mobilise ANC supporters against the minister who was perceived as the enemy of an initiative to fight crime.

“We have trained these young people to be police wardens. You, as a police minister, are refusing to recognise them. Your days are numbered,” Lesufi said.

He later apologised for his threatening remarks directed to “a national minister”. This paved the way for the wardens to be declared as “peace officers”.

Fast-forward to this week, Lesufi held a press conference to announce the wardens were now being disbanded. No rational reasons were given for this about-turn three years after recruitments, expenditure and training. Instead, Lesufi said the wardens were being “reconfigured and redeployed”.

As it were, it later became clear that his announcement was a pre-emptive strike after public protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka had found the wardens’ existence was irregular and amounted to maladministration.

Gcaleka’s findings were hardly surprising and came on the back of Lesufi mounting a spirited defence of his illegally constituted crime prevention unit.

This was after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told parliament that the so-called Amapanyaza were in fact illegal.

Lesufi was repeatedly warned about the unlawful nature of the wardens and the risks associated with giving them arms but stubbornly steamrolled ahead using his political influence in the ANC.

Security experts cautioned against a plan to arm the wardens, questioning their training and ability to deal with crime at a tactical level. Others questioned the need for wardens in Gauteng instead of hiring more police officers to increase boots on the ground to fight crime.

Lesufi must be held to account for all the expenditure incurred and diversion of provincial budgets to fund this illegal unit. Blaming the functionaries of the departments alone for failing to ensure compliance with legal framework, as Gcaleka has found, is simply not enough.

The political leadership must be held to a higher standard for this fiasco that offended the rules of good governance.

After failing to comply with the laws of the land to establish the wardens, the premier must not be allowed to walk away from this scot-free.