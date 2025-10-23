SOWETAN | Urgent intervention needed in education

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teaching, especially in public schools, has become a stressful job in this country, much like emergency work due to high levels of crime.

It would appear the stakes are getting even higher for teachers in classrooms lately, with Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane revealing that 60 teachers have quit early citing mental health issues.

Across the country, 1,599 teachers took early retirement due to ill health and stress between 2023 and 2024, according to the department of basic education. Overcrowding, violence in schools, burnout and stress were cited as some of the drivers of ill health and mental health strain experienced by educators.

Chiloane said in Gauteng these factors have also contributed to a surge in absenteeism from classrooms and sick leave.

A study released by Stellenbosch University earlier this year found that many teachers were considering leaving the profession due to overwhelming workloads, threats of violence from pupils and lack of mental health support.

The Teacher Preferences and Job Satisfaction in SA report surveyed more than 1,580 teachers to gain deeper insights into their experiences, problems and motivations. Its findings revealed that schools are becoming dangerous and toxic environments for teachers and learners.

Another study by the University of the Free State revealed that in Gauteng, at least two in every 10 teachers encountered some type of violence at school. Any premature retirement by teachers is indeed a crisis.

Our public schooling system is already battling with escalating teacher shortages and overcrowded classrooms because of increasing enrolments. Additionally, our country is lagging with an inadequate number of teachers graduating every year to meet the burgeoning population demand.

Considering teachers are essential drivers of our future economic prospects, their retention must be our government’s priority. A shortage of teachers means classrooms will continue to be bigger and harder to control by those left behind. In this environment, where there is no control for teaching to take place, the results could be catastrophic.

As violence continues to take hold of our schools, the truth is: educators are getting little-to-no-support to deal with the traumas they face daily. Far too many of our teachers are overloaded with administrative responsibilities that leave little room for mental health support in the face of traumas they experience.

We need new interventions in our education that will give teachers the tools for sustaining themselves and their pupils in times of stress.