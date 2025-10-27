SOWETAN | Close fake colleges once and for all

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy principal of Kavod Institute of Excellence in Meadowlands, Ntokozo Mtshali, addresses the parents of pupils who will miss matric exams.

As the class of 2025 continues with their final matric examinations, another annual ritual is playing out in the shadows — that of college scammers perfecting their tricks to lure unsuspecting students and trick desperate parents.

These fly-by-night institutions, often promising quick qualifications and easy access to universities, are not new to SA’s education landscape. They have thrived for decades, feeding off the dreams of those who see education as a path out of poverty. Despite countless warnings and government pledges to clamp down on them, the problem persists — and, disturbingly, it is growing.

Our lead story today exposes a shocking new dimension to this old problem. A Soweto-based institution, the Kavod Institute of Excellence, which has been operating as a matric rewrite centre, has reportedly failed to register 190 of its learners for this year’s National Senior Certificate examinations.

These students, whose parents paid up to R450 a month since February, have now been cruelly excluded from writing their exams. Even worse, the school’s management admits it knew of the registration failure but chose to remain silent, fearing a social media backlash rather than prioritising the futures of its students.

Stronger regulation, regular inspections, and harsher penalties for offenders are urgently needed. — Sowetan

What makes this case particularly disheartening is that it isn’t the first time such an incident has occurred at Kavod. One parent revealed that in 2023, as many as 350 students suffered the same fate. Yet, despite this history, she and other parents in Soweto continued to send their children to this centre. This highlights a case of how desperation, misinformation and misplaced trust can override caution.

While the basic education department and law enforcement agencies must take responsibility for identifying and shutting down such fraudulent operations, the public also bears a duty to remain vigilant. Parents and communities must demand to see registration credentials and verify institutions with the education authorities before enrolling their children. A few simple checks could prevent months of wasted effort and shattered dreams.

The continued existence of these fake academies stains our country’s image and undermines faith in the education system. Stronger regulation, regular inspections and harsher penalties for offenders are urgently needed. But equally important is community awareness — for every scam thrives on ignorance.

As 2025 draws to a close, let this be the year SA finally says enough is enough. The business of exploiting young people’s aspirations for financial gain by unscrupulous college operators must end and real education must prevail.

