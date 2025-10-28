SOWETAN | Let’s get involved in the affairs of our cities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Saturday, the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality held its last round of public engagements on its controversial proposal for an electricity tariff hike.

The turnout at the public consultation at the Springs Civic Centre Hall was not only disappointingly low, with less than 30 residents in attendance, but also equally highlighted the death of activism in our communities.

To make matters worse, the reason the process was restarted was because of community protests, especially in Tembisa, where residents raised concerns about the lack of consultation and the unfair tariff hike.

Residents were understandably upset with the municipality for implementing the tariff without first properly hearing their voices and considering their concerns. That, by all accounts, was reasonable and important in highlighting the role that citizens must play in shaping policy decisions of their government.

This fundamental right of participation by every citizen is enshrined in our constitution and it is the bedrock of democracy. Now with a second chance to be heard by their municipality after mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza caved in to public pressure to suspend the tariff for broader engagement, residents of Ekurhuleni have sent a troubling message that they are not concerned after all.

By abstaining from this democratic process, Ekurhuleni citizens have neglected their obligations in a democracy of ensuring they don’t only participate in decision-making but also hold those in power to account. The metro’s decision to hike electricity tariffs will have far-reaching implications for many households struggling to make ends meet in tough economic times.

But change can only come if communities are committed to activism to influence decisions that are taken by their municipality. The important thing for communities to understand is that participation in elections every five years is not enough. The only way to make our voices heard is by consistently being involved in the affairs of our cities and country.

Municipal governance is the foundation of our democracy and affects every aspect of our lives by rendering services such as rubbish collection, road maintenance and water and electricity supply. If communities lose interest in the affairs of their municipality by being apathetic, then we risk moving backwards with protests once decisions we don’t like are implemented.

This is not to say that the Ekurhuleni metro has done everything right in ensuring that people participated in its consultation process. The jury is still out on whether there were sufficient public notices calling communities to such engagements.

But what we should not allow is for our democracy to be weakened by apathy.

Sowetan