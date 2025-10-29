MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Normalisation of gambling habits must be stopped

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The normalisation of gambling through advertising and the use of public figures to promote it is a cancer that must be stopped, says the writer.

The National Gambling Board (NGB) has released its annual report, which provides concerning details about a growing crisis in SA.

According to the report, the country’s gambling turnover increased exponentially in the 2024/25 financial year.

The turnover, which sits at R1.5-trillion, is a 36% increase from the previous year. This represents a gross gambling revenue of R75bn, driven mainly by online gambling. The NGB’s chief executive officer, Lungile Dukwana, has raised concerns about some of the patterns being observed by the institution, one of which is the profile of new gamblers.

He told the media that pensioners and other social grant recipients, as well as students on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), are among the country’s growing number of gamblers.

NSFAS provides funding for undergraduate and some postgraduate students from mainly working-class families who cannot afford the high cost of tertiary education. The funding includes tuition, accommodation and a monthly allowance that is intended to cover basic groceries and toiletries.

The NGB report is deeply concerning. While the gambling industry creates just over 14,000 jobs and contributes approximately 0.8% to the country’s GDP, its benefits to the economy pale in comparison to the socioeconomic costs.

The SA Responsible Gambling Foundation has highlighted a proportional relationship between rising levels of gambling and an increase in mental health challenges and household indebtedness.

The organisation has reported a 55% increase in the number of people seeking help in a period of just one year. This argument is corroborated by data from the World Health Organisation, which indicates that gambling can lead to serious harms to health that include financial stress, relationship breakdown, family violence, mental illness and suicide. Of great concern is a finding that the legacy of gambling harm can endure throughout one’s life and transmit intergenerationally.

This is evident in the SA context, where more poor households are using their limited resources to fund gambling habits, resulting in the inability to pay for food, school fees and other critical needs that could improve their economic conditions.

As is the case across much of the African continent, the rise in gambling in SA is indicative of an economy in distress. Millions of people, including graduates, are unemployed. Many employed people are becoming poorer as salaries stagnate at levels far below inflation. In black communities, the burden of “black tax” continues to cripple the few who are employed.

Additionally, many South Africans, dejected by the numbing corruption, poor leadership and structural inequalities, no longer believe in the capacity of the government to make the country work. This sense of hopelessness is evidenced by the fact that even university students do not trust that they will have better lives after graduating.

They are hedging their bets not on what education can do to better their lives, but on a potential windfall from gambling. Under such conditions, gambling is seen as a means to ease financial difficulties. For the millions who spend the little money they have to make online bets and buy lottery tickets, the primary motivation is the chance that a big win could change their lives.

But the odds are always stacked against them, with most losing far more than they ever win. The government and the banking sector must do more to regulate the gambling industry and protect people — especially vulnerable groups such as pensioners and young people. While the self-exclusion mechanisms that some banks have developed are promising, more needs to be done.

A total ban on illegal gambling platforms and regulation of online betting platforms must be prioritised. And just as importantly, gambling advertising has to be curbed. The normalisation of gambling through advertising and the use of public figures to promote it is a cancer that must be stopped.

If not, we’re going to create a nation of mentally damaged people and indebted and fractured households.

