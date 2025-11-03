SOWETAN | Gauteng health must get its house in order

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The protest by kitchen staff at Sebokeng Hospital last week over unsafe working conditions is symptomatic of the ongoing crisis of poor infrastructure affecting the Gauteng health department, its employees and the people it serves.

On Thursday last week, staff at the hospital kitchen refused to work after an exposed electric wire allegedly shocked one of their colleagues following heavy rainfall.

According to staff and union members who spoke to Sowetan, the kitchen roof at the hospital has been leaking for months, exposing staff to the risk of electrocution when using electric appliances. The protest forced hospital CEO Dr Peter Motlhaoleng and his managers to roll up their sleeves and help prepare food for patients.

Employees say their pleas for the leaky roof to be repaired have fallen on deaf ears. One staffer said the situation had deteriorated so much that there was mould on the ceiling and that rats run amok. This is not only a safety hazard for staff but also a health risk to patients whose food is prepared in a kitchen infested with rats.

In response to this, Motlhaoleng said that the kitchen was undergoing refurbishment to address infrastructure challenges. This response does very little to assure workers and inspire confidence that the matter is being given the priority and urgency it deserves.

But the hospital is not the only one in Gauteng with infrastructure problems. The health ombudsman’s investigation at Helen Joseph Hospital earlier this year found poor infrastructure was one of the systemic problems afflicting the facility. The investigation found fewer toilets were working, and that staff are forced to use the toilets at a nearby shopping mall. In addition to this, it highlighted poor management and shortages in staff numbers.

What these ongoing incidents of failure at facilities managed by the Gauteng health department indicate is a lack of political will to address the well-known problems. These long-running issues threaten the rendering of health services to the most vulnerable.

Sebokeng Hospital was one of 10 hospitals identified by the Gauteng government as being plagued by numerous problems that hamper its ability to provide a good service to the community. Yet while some of the issues, such as overcrowding and staff shortages, may have been addressed, maintenance clearly remains an enduring problem, mainly due to neglect.

Numerous reports from the health ombudsman have recommended that the provincial government prioritise the proper maintenance of its facilities and monitor compliance with health and safety standards. The time has come to fix the mess in our public health facilities.