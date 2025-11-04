SOWETAN | GNU leaders must set differences aside

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally held a long-overdue meeting with leaders of the ANC’s coalition partners in the government of national unity (GNU).

The gathering, held this weekend, aimed to resolve persistent tensions that have plagued the coalition since its formation in June last year. The main disputes have revolved around transformation laws and foreign policy.

The DA has openly challenged the ANC’s black empowerment policies, proposing race-neutral alternatives. It has also opposed the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act and the National Health Insurance policy.

Meanwhile, smaller GNU parties have largely become spectators as the ANC and DA clash over the country’s direction. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana also made a presentation at the meeting, probably part of a consultation process before he delivers the medium-term budget policy statement next week.

While national government operations have continued despite these tensions, coalitions at provincial and local levels are showing signs of collapse. In Gauteng the DA, although it is not part of the provincial government, has tabled a motion of no confidence against premier Panyaza Lesufi.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC has reportedly warned premier Thami Ntuli to reshuffle his cabinet or risk losing support. The National Freedom Party has also voiced dissatisfaction and is said to be in talks with the MK Party to form a new government. In Johannesburg, the DA wants mayor Dada Morero removed.

The weekend meeting was crucial to prevent these local squabbles from destabilising the GNU. A statement from the presidency indicated that all coalition leaders had reaffirmed their commitment to unity and endorsed the medium term development plan — a five-year government roadmap. According to Ramaphosa’s office, GNU leaders agreed to:

Depoliticise and professionalise the public service

Develop a food security plan

Create a youth skills and employment strategy

Intensify efforts to combat crime

Appoint ethical leaders in the justice system

Empower provinces to support failing municipalities

Address illegal immigration

Ramaphosa described the meeting as “excellent and meaningful.” But citizens cannot survive on rhetoric. It’s time for GNU leaders to set aside their differences and get to work.

The children of Reiger Park deserve to grow up in safe communities—not in communities where criminals can kill six people in a single incident. Residents of the Vaal are tired of navigating sewage just to reach their homes. The numerous unemployed youth roaming township streets deserve a government that is serious about creating jobs. Words must now become action.

