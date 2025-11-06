DEBATE | Lesufi is a decisive, solution-driven leader

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi declares Gauteng ready, in a state of readiness briefing delivered on developments regarding the G20 summit, taking place in late November, 2025.

The motion of no confidence in the Gauteng legislature against premier Panyaza Lesufi, and the core of the criticism he faces, is a familiar echo from a privileged minority addicted to the old ways of doing things.

This resistance to transformative action brings to mind the words of the Nobel literature laureate Wole Soyinka: “I cannot accept the definition of collective good as articulated by a privileged minority in society, especially when that minority is in power.”

Some of Lesufi’s most prominent critics operate under a self-appointed, unearned authority. They represent lobby groups and stakeholders who benefit from the status quo and boast no significant achievements.

Their sole contribution to public discourse is to complain and engage in moral posturing, yet they are found wanting when it comes to offering and implementing tangible solutions to the problems facing the people of Gauteng.

The established power structures, comfortable with the existing order, consistently rally against leaders whose direct-action approach disrupts their privileged equilibrium.

Lesufi’s pragmatic solutions, deploying technology to fight crime and decisively fixing administrative failures, are not the problem; the problem is a system that often prioritises prolonged deliberation over tangible progress.

In a time of SA’s leadership inertia, Lesufi stands out as a decisive leader. He has actively pursued policies and programmes to address the province’s most pressing issues, offering a refreshing contrast to widespread bureaucratic delays.

Despite shrinking public resources, he has tackled unemployment, fought corruption, and spearheaded innovative infrastructure projects.

His tenure is defined by bold initiatives that fulfil promises made to Gauteng’s residents. While challenges exist, the evidence of progress is clear, emphasising delivery over rhetoric.

A key achievement is the Nasi iSpani programme, which creates jobs and develops skills. Its 2025 relaunch specifically targeted youth unemployment, providing direct intervention during economic hardship and aligning with broader revitalisation goals.

Lesufi has also prioritised transparency, voluntarily releasing forensic reports that uncovered irregularities in provincial departments. This sets a precedent for open governance and accountability.

He resolved the decade-long e-tolls issue, officially scrapping the unpopular system to ease the financial burden on motorists.

In education, he has accelerated reform by integrating technology and establishing over 20 schools of specialisation, focusing on high-demand fields like Stem and engineering.

Additionally, Lesufi has suspended corrupt or underperforming officials, introduced effective crime prevention measures, and championed major infrastructure projects like the Gauteng-Limpopo high-speed rail link. He is also advancing plans for a state bank and state pharmaceutical company.

Although Cosatu does not agree with him on every issue, his leadership is notable for its action and accountability.

Unlike his critics, who have failed to identify any criminal conduct or substantive faults, Lesufi is not afraid to admit mistakes and push past conventional wisdom.

SA is crying out for leaders who will lead, not for those who are paralysed by analysis. This paralysis, a fear of decisive action, manifests as a perpetual demand for more data, a hope for impossible clarity, and an overwhelming fear of potential regret. This tendency to over-complicate simple decisions creates a governance of inertia, where the urgent needs of the populace are delayed indefinitely.

In stark contrast, Lesufi embodies a solution-driven leadership that prioritises action and results. Like the architects of the British national health service, Clement Attlee and Aneurin Bevan, who faced fierce opposition for their radical vision, Lesufi’s assertive style attracts criticism precisely because it challenges the comfort of the few to deliver real, measurable change for the collective good.

The motion against him is not an indictment of his performance but a testament to the disruptive power of a leader who dares to act.