OPINION | Long-term jobs - not short-term skills - key to SA’s future

The latest quarterly labour force survey from Stats SA shows that the unemployment rate in the country increased 1.7% from Q1 of 2025 – and now stands at 33.2% for Q2.

This might not seem like a very big jump, but when you consider that this amounts to 140,000 people, the impact of even a slight rise in unemployment really hits home.

For the youth unemployment numbers, the picture is even bleaker, with close to half (4.9-million) of young people in SA without work. While there’s no doubt this is a crisis, and action needs to be taken, really addressing this situation is about more than just skills development.

If we’re trying to alleviate unemployment by giving people skills to do seasonal work, we’re not going to make a real change. If we want to bring down unemployment but we’re training people to do jobs that are hard to come by, we’re missing the point.

If we’re not thinking long-term in the efforts we’re making to tackle unemployment, we’re only doing half the work. Skills development on its own is not enough and often does not make a real impact. It’s a bit like giving someone a key to a door that doesn’t exist.

What SA really needs are sustainable jobs that provide stability, a solid income, and career growth opportunities.

It’s more impactful to change the life of one or two people than it is to run a massive skills development programme for 10,000 with no level of investment in where they end up once the training is done.

If your approach to skills development is just a box-ticking exercise, you have to realise that you’re spending money without considering the ROI for both the business and the course participants. This, quite simply, doesn’t make business sense.

Think about the multiplier effect of a single employed person. Someone with a steady, reliable job can look after themselves, which reduces their dependence on social grants from the government and support from others.

When people are employed, they pay taxes, which contribute to better public services (roads, clinics, and schools) and have knock-on benefits for entire communities. Additionally, an employed person will buy from local shops and use services in their community. They may even hire more people, which boosts the local economy.

The hope it inspires in others by demonstrating what is possible is another advantage that should not be undervalued. But this positive ripple effect only happens when we create clear pathways and opportunities for people to thrive.

Making an impact on someone’s life should also make an impact on your business. And we’ve often seen how this can happen since redAcademy launched in 2022.

Over the years, we’ve proven that there’s talent out there, that these young people have the drive and determination to succeed, and that they can add tangible value when given real career opportunities, not just training.

Within the tech industry, there are jobs available, but theoretical training doesn’t equip young people with the work-ready skills needed to fill these roles.

As a country, we need to offer relevant training and work experience so that young people can fill open junior vacancies in corporate businesses.

To drive real change and tackle our unemployment challenges, we need solutions that go beyond traditional skills development and training workshops, as well as initiatives that open doors to employment and provide long-term job stability.