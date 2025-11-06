SOWETAN | SA deserves relief from violent crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The violent crime gripping communities such as Reiger Park and Westbury in Gauteng is not an isolated crisis – it is a national tragedy repeating itself in countless economically depressed areas across SA.

What unfolds daily in these neighbourhoods is a grim reflection of how poverty, unemployment and corruption have combined to rob citizens of their right to safety, peace and dignity.

It is an unacceptable state of affairs that condemns ordinary people to lives of danger, fear and despair, while the cycle of violence threatens to engulf new generations.

The situation has reached an intolerable point. The recent arrests linked to the mass shootings in Reiger Park and Westbury have revealed a frightening pattern: children and other young people are being recruited into the world of organised crime.

The youngsters are clearly being lured with promises of power and wealth through the illicit drug trade.

These communities have become breeding grounds for gang warfare and criminal dominance. This should be a wake-up call for the government and law enforcement agencies to act decisively, as the nation is on the brink of losing its promising future to crime.

Yet, the very institutions tasked with protecting citizens are being exposed as complicit in the rot. Testimonies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry and parliament’s ad hoc committee on policing have peeled back the curtain on an alarming reality.

Senior police officials, and even top political figures – such as the suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu – are allegedly entangled with drug lords and criminal syndicates. Such revelations point to systemic decay within law enforcement – a betrayal that borders on treason against the people of SA.

No society can thrive when its protectors are in cahoots with its destroyers. The persistence of crime in these communities is not due to the resilience of criminals but to the failure of leadership.

The government must move swiftly to cleanse the police service of corrupt elements, restore integrity to law enforcement, and reinstate public confidence in the justice system.

SA’s democracy cannot flourish while its citizens remain prisoners of fear in their own homes. Reiger Park and Westbury are not mere statistics on a crime report – they are reminders of what happens when accountability collapses.

The nation deserves relief from the chokehold of criminality. Only when justice is truly served, and the rule of law is restored, can the people begin to reclaim their right to live in safe, free and prosperous communities.

Sowetan