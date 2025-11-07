SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Malema was right, Zuma is loyal to no man

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Julius Malema once issued a warning to then SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and the public broadcaster’s leadership to refrain from protecting then president Jacob Zuma, telling them that Zuma is loyal to no one but himself.

Motsoeneng and the suits at Auckland Park had banned an EFF election campaign advert for the 2014 general elections. The public broadcaster deemed the slogan “destroy e-tolls physically” to be inciting violence.

Malema pointed out that Motsoeneng and his ilk were protecting Zuma by stifling opposition campaigns.

“I was once in the same position, supporting and protecting Zuma. I was like you; I used to protect him.

“I must warn you that he is going to throw you out like a used condom. Ask [Zwelinzima] Vavi and [Fikile] Mbalula. When it was time to dump us, he did not think twice.”

Malema, Mbalula, Vavi and Blade Nzimande had led a public campaign that propelled Zuma to the helm of the ANC at the party conference in 2007. They were now part of a long list of ANC, SACP and union leaders who were no longer in Zuma’s inner circle.

Malema had been expelled and established the EFF with Floyd Shivambu, the former ANC Youth League spokesperson.

Shivambu would, 11 years later, shockingly ditch the EFF and join Zuma’s MK Party, a move that ranks as one of the biggest political surprises of the decade. Maybe Shivambu too should have listened to Malema’s speech on that day, as he couldn’t last a year within the MK Party.

He now runs his own political party known as the Afrika Mayibuye Movement. But Shivambu’s early departure from the MK Party came as no surprise, as Zuma is known for discarding even the most loyal to him.

The suspension of one of his deputies and party leader in parliament, John Hlophe, is a case in point. Hlophe and MK Party MP Des van Rooyen learnt the hard way that Zuma’s loyalty can change in the blink of an eye.

Hlophe, as leader of parliament, announced leadership changes in the party’s caucus on Tuesday while Zuma was away in Burkina Faso, removing Colleen Makhubela and replacing her with another long-time Zuma loyalist, Van Rooyen.

However, once Zuma returned the following day, the head of the presidency, Magasela Mzobe, announced that Hlophe’s decision had been reversed and that the former judge president of the Western Cape would be placed on suspension from all his positions.

Hlophe has been in Zuma’s corner for decades. If it wasn’t for his loyalty to Zuma, Hlophe could have easily occupied the highest position in the judiciary. He risked his legal career by openly associating with Zuma.

His ties to the MK Party leader eventually led to his impeachment for misconduct. Why? Because he was accused of having attempted to influence constitutional judges in a case involving Zuma.

Van Rooyen also left the ANC to join the MK Party because of his loyalty to his former boss. But this week, he humiliated him.

Hlophe and Van Rooyen should ask many of their comrades how Zuma treats people once he has no use for them. The reality is that Zuma has 3-million voters who are likely to continue voting for him.

For those in the MK Party to have access to that constituency, they are required to have access to Zuma. What is clear is that the decision to suspend Hlophe and reverse his decisions was taken by a grouping within the MK Party that has unfettered access to the leader.

While national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela issued a statement to appoint Van Rooyen, the one suspending Hlophe came from Mzobe. Mzobe is believed to be related to Zuma. He has a long history of proximity to the Zuma family. Zuma’s mother was a MaMzobe.

For now, Mzobe seems to have the upper hand. But Zuma is known for switching loyalties. Former police minister Bheki Cele recently told the parliamentary ad hoc committee how Zuma did not tell him about his pending suspension even though he had met him the night before.

“In September, I visited the president [Zuma], and we spent 45 minutes. I briefed him to say the next day I was going to Mpumalanga to launch the [festive season safety campaign]… he said goodbye to me. He said it in isiZulu, uhambe kahle mfanakithi [Go well, brother]. I didn’t know that I was going forever.

He said he was busy meeting some people. What I didn’t know is that the people he was meeting were [going to discuss] my suspension.” Cele, who considers Zuma his commander, was then suspended while manning a roadblock in Mpumalanga.

So even those who have Zuma’s ear should check who he spoke to last before relating the “ubab’uthe” message.