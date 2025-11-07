SOWETAN | Treating people with dignity is not optional

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Phumla Gubudela is demanding justice after her newborn baby tragically died just nine days following birth, claiming negligence by Zola Clinic. /Thulani Mbele

Twenty-eight years ago, the SA government under the leadership of the late president Nelson Mandela introduced the Batho Pele (People First) concept in public institutions.

Batho Pele has eight sets of guidelines for service delivery that include ensuring high levels of courtesy as well as for remedying failures and mistakes. The aim of Batho Pele is to ensure that citizens approaching government institutions for help are treated with dignity and get quality services.

However, the story Sowetan carried on Thursday about the traumatic way in which a Soweto woman lost her newborn baby is proof that for some public servants Batho Pele remains a foreign concept when dealing with people.

Soweto resident Phumla Gubudela, 27, visited Zola Clinic in September during her last stages of pregnancy. She alleges that a nurse spoke to her in harsh tones, telling her to stand up and walk to where she would get assisted. She could not even walk at the time because of pain.

Despite seeing that Gubudela was battling and ignoring her pleas that the baby was already crowning, the nurse was apparently not bothered.

Gubudela said as she walked towards the nurse, her baby came out and hit the floor with her head. The child died a week later from injuries suffered from the fall.

The infant’s death is infuriating because it could have been prevented. The child’s mother was having a relatively easy labour with no complications. The baby was not in a breech position, nor were there any other problems that could prove fatal for mother and child.

All that was required was compassion, care and dignity from the nurse, who could have told her to lie down and push.

Had all this happened, Gubudela would have gone home with her healthy infant after delivery. But the infant died a week later because the nurse allegedly refused to do what the Batho Pele principles enjoin all public servants to do: treat everyone with courtesy.

All that the mother is left with now are the clothes that serve as a painful reminder of the betrayal she suffered at the hands of healthcare workers. The Gauteng department of health has offered her counselling and psychosocial support while promising an investigation into the matter.

We hope that once investigations are complete strong steps will be taken against those responsible for this tragic loss of a child. The department must send a strong message to its staff that treating people with dignity is not optional but an imperative in healthcare service.

