SOWETAN | Celebrate Kolisi’s resilience and unbreakable spirit

When SA Rugby announced Siya Kolisi as the new Springbok captain in 2018, not everyone celebrated. At that media briefing, a local journalist cynically questioned whether Kolisi’s appointment was a political move rather than one based on merit.

It was a question that reflected the stubborn remnants of racial prejudice still lingering in parts of our society. But Kolisi, a black rugby player in a historically exclusive sport, had long grown accustomed to such attitudes and chose to focus on the difficult job at hand. That meant letting his leadership and performance speak louder.

Seven years later, Kolisi’s record as captain has not only silenced the doubters but has also written a golden chapter in Springbok history.

Under his calm yet fierce leadership, SA won back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023, three Rugby Championships (2019, 2024 and 2025), and a memorable British & Irish Lions series in 2021.

On Saturday night in Paris, Kolisi achieved another milestone, earning his 100th cap for the Boks — only the ninth player in the squad’s history to do so — as his team crushed France 32–17 in front of a stunned 80,000-capacity crowd.

The victory was far from easy. The Boks played with one man down after Lood de Jager’s red card, yet they absorbed relentless French pressure and produced a devastating finish in the final quarter.

That resilience — that unbreakable spirit — is the hallmark of Kolisi’s captaincy. He has shaped a team that thrives on adversity and turns it into triumph.

Kolisi’s journey from the dusty streets of Zwide in Gqeberha to the pinnacle of world rugby is one of the most inspiring stories in South African sport.

He rose above poverty, limited opportunities, and the weight of history to become not just a great player but a unifying symbol in a divided nation. His Siya Kolisi Foundation, which supports disadvantaged youth, reflects his commitment to lifting others as he climbs.

In Kolisi, South Africans see more than a rugby captain; they see proof that talent, hard work, and integrity can transcend background.

His story is a reminder that true transformation is not about ticking boxes — it is about creating opportunities for excellence to emerge, regardless of race or circumstance.

As SA continues to confront the legacy of inequality, Kolisi’s example offers hope — that we can build a future where success is defined not by colour, but by character, courage, and the will to rise and inspire.