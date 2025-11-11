READER LETTER | Trump’s G20 withdrawal a strategic distraction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The withdrawal of the US from the coming G20 Summit is a blessing in disguise. US president Donald Trump is a pathological liar because there is no genocide being committed against the Afrikaners in our country.

It is very rich of Trump to make this absurd claim, given his complicity in the genocide being committed by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against women and children in Gaza.

He gave Netanyahu the leeway to forcibly move the helpless Palestinians from one corner of Gaza to the other, which is a war crime. He supplied the arms and ammunition for Netanyahu to finish the job.

Trump had a bad Tuesday last week when the Republicans suffered heavy defeats at the hands of the Democrats. The US withdrawal from the G20 Summit is just a distraction.

Trump is a racist and is helpless because the summit is being hosted by an African country. – Jeffrey Mothuloe