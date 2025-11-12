SOWETAN | We must honour our icons while they are still alive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A global icon of South African culture, Esther Mahlangu, celebrated her 90th birthday in style yesterday.

The deputy minister or arts and culture, Peace Mabe, honoured Mahlangu by inducting her into the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series — one of the highest honours for a South African artist.

Previous recipients include legends like actor John Kani and music maestro Abdullah Ibrahim. Mahlangu’s contribution to SA’s cultural richness cannot be overestimated.

Her work on Ndebele design principles has traversed the world. Some of her famous designs have seen her collaborating with the world’s most famous brands. Her partnership with BMW, painting a 525i with her signature bold, geometric Ndebele patterns, introduced her art to the world.

Her painting of the tail of a British Airways Boeing took her art to the skies. Mahlangu also worked with some of the world’s biggest high-end fashion brands and the most decorated fashion designers, including our own Thebe Magugu.

This is not Mahlangu’s first accolade. Mama Mahlangu has been honoured across the world and at home. In 2006, she was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga, bestowed on her by former president Thabo Mbeki.

“All these awards and recognition for my work mean a lot to me as an individual and a Ndebele woman. I am really happy, and it encourages me to continue inspiring others to love their culture,” Mahlangu was once quoted as saying.

It is a welcome development to see our government recognising and honouring our icons while they are still alive.

This is an indication that there is the political will in some quarters to appreciate our heroes. There are many Mama Mahlangus out there who have not been fortunate to receive such exposure.

To truly honour Mahlangu, the government must invest not only in the cultural arts but in the arts industry as a whole. There is a need for a deliberate programme that invests in artists so that we nurture and protect the industry.

The days when the department of arts and culture seemed to be solely dedicated to issuing messages of congratulations and condolences must come to an end. We need to identify and nurture talent at a young age so that the youth can make a living out of their talents.

Over the years, many artists have died as paupers because of the lack of investment in our creative industries. May Mama Mahlangu see many more years to come.