READER LETTER | Why fix only G20 routes?

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) regards the City of Johannesburg’s selective approach to infrastructure upgrades ahead of the G20 Summit as a slap in the face of loyal and hardworking taxpayers.

While world leaders will see a polished, albeit temporary, image of Johannesburg, residents’ reality is entirely different.

Throughout the metro, roads are riddled with potholes, traffic lights are not working, and water and sewer infrastructure is defective. Yet, the metro is quite happy to spend millions on superficial projects with the sole aim of impressing a handful of foreign visitors for a few days.

The G20 Summit may momentarily focus global attention on the city, but what residents need are lasting solutions, not window dressing. Taxpayers deserve the same level of service and investment in their communities as delegates will experience along the G20 routes.

The FF+ insists that Johannesburg adopt a fair and sustainable approach to service delivery. Taxpayers’ neighbourhoods deserve the same urgency and efficiency as the G20 routes.

We call on the metro to shift its focus to the long-term restoration of Johannesburg’s decaying infrastructure to ensure taxpayers — not just visiting dignitaries — benefit from a safe, functional and dignified urban environment. - Franco de Lange, FF+