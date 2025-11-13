SOWETAN | Ekurhuleni must bring rogue officials to book

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The suspension of Ekurhuleni metro police acting chief Julius Mkhwanazi on Tuesday amid renewed allegations of criminality is a futile attempt by the leadership of the metro to save face from public backlash.

Mkhwanazi was first suspended in February 2023 for allegedly allowing unauthorised dealings with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, CAT VIP, and the illegal use of blue lights by Matlala’s family.

The charges Mkhwanazi faced included dishonesty and the abuse of power after he allegedly solicited and received donated vehicles on behalf of the metro from Matlala’s company. The vehicles were said to have been fraudulently registered under the metro without authorisation.

There were further allegations of fraud and forgery of documents to purport that Matlala’s company had a partnership with the municipality and that it was rendering services. These acts alone, once proven to be true, were serious enough to warrant Mkhwanazi’s dismissal from his senior job as director of specialised services in the metro police.

But instead of subjecting Mkhwanazi to a full disciplinary hearing after an internal audit investigation found he had a case to answer, the municipality allowed him to return without concluding his disciplinary processes.

The charges against him simply disappeared into thin air. The law firm hired to draft charges against him was instead the subject of a forensic probe by the metro.

The city went to great lengths to shield Mkhwanazi from being held to account by even embarking on a witch-hunt for whistleblowers who made public serious allegations against him.

This week, retired EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies, who reported Mkhwanazi for allegedly fitting blue lights into Matlala’s vehicles, gave the Madlanga inquiry details of the many attempts by the metro’s bosses to shield the untouchable cop.

These attempts included halting Mkhwanazi’s disciplinary hearing, stopping vetting by state security, and turning a blind eye to the alleged cover-up of the torture and murder of a civilian where he was implicated.

Mkwanazi enjoyed protection from the top echelons of the metro that ensured he was not held to account until now.

The metro, which now claims to be committed to clean governance and accountability, allowed Mkhwanazi’s misdeeds to continue with impunity.

The only way that Ekurhuleni can restore public trust in its metro police from this scandal is by cleaning its house all the way to the top and criminally pursuing those who enabled the rot to set in.