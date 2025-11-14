Opinion

OPINION | Can the Please Call Me ‘inventor’ please show us his patent?

Nothing personal against Nkosana Makate, but Ari Kahn has a paper trail for his original idea for MTN

Toby Shapshak

Columnist

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate prepares for his battle with Vodacom in the Constitutional Court.
Nkosana Makate. (Kabelo Mokoena)

Like many great ideas, it began with frustration. Ari Kahn realised most of the many voicemails he was receiving every day were people leaving a message to say “call me”.

Kahn was the lead data consultant from 1994 to 2002 for MTN when this frustration inspired him to invent a system he named “Callme”.

The next day (November 16 2000; dates are important, as we shall see), Kahn called MTN’s lawyers with his idea for a patent. The day after that, Spoor & Fisher began working on a patent application, which was submitted on January 22 2001 to the patent office. Kahn was awarded the patent for “Method and System for Sending a Message to a Recipient” on the same day.

• Shapshak is editor-in-chief of Stuff.co.za


