SOWETAN | Fight against GBV begins with accountability

Boksburg High School learners and parents protesting against the return of a teacher who was expelled for sexual harassment.

The problem of gender-based violence (GBV) remains one of SA’s deepest and most painful social crises.

Despite countless awareness campaigns, policies and promises, the daily reality for many women and girls continues to be one of fear, silence, and injustice.

The recent events at a Gauteng school are a disturbing reminder that even institutions entrusted with shaping young minds are not immune to this moral failure.

Yesterday, we reported about a teacher previously expelled for sexual harassment returning to Boksburg High School to resume his duties.

The event rightly caused outrage among parents, pupils, and the broader public. The protests outside the school reflect not only anger but also a profound sense of betrayal — a feeling that the system meant to protect the vulnerable has failed them once again.

According to the Gauteng education department, the teacher’s reinstatement follows a successful appeal against his dismissal.

Yet, the department’s explanation does little to calm the outrage. Many questions remain unanswered. Why was the school governing body not informed? Why were the parents, pupils, and staff left in the dark until the teacher’s sudden reappearance?

The lack of transparency and communication is as alarming as the reinstatement itself. It points to a troubling insensitivity within the department — an attitude that trivialises the gravity of sexual misconduct in schools.

At a time when the country is struggling to rebuild trust in public institutions, such negligence is unforgivable.

Schools must be safe spaces for pupils — especially girls, who already face disproportionate risks of harassment and abuse.

Allowing an educator with a history of such allegations back into the classroom sends a damaging message: that accountability is negotiable and that victims’ voices can be disregarded in bureaucratic processes.

The fight against GBV requires leadership — not only from activists and civil society, but most importantly from government institutions.

When departments act carelessly or hide behind legal technicalities, they undermine the very values they claim to uphold. Gauteng education owes the Boksburg High community a full, transparent explanation and immediate corrective action.

If SA is truly serious about confronting GBV, every arm of the state must lead by example — from schools to the highest offices. Anything less is complicity.

The safety, dignity, and trust of pupils must never be compromised by administrative indifference. The lesson from Boksburg is clear: the fight against GBV begins with accountability.