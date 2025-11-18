SOWETAN | Ramaphosa exit talk could create instability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa is reported to have confronted his rivals in the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), urging them to stop discussing his early exit behind closed doors and instead tell him directly if they want him to step down.

If media reports about what transpired at the meeting are accurate, it suggests that the president believes there are individuals within the ANC who want him out before his term concludes.

Following the meeting, the ANC communicated that there is no truth to rumours of Ramaphosa’s resignation.

Nevertheless, ongoing speculation about the president’s future risks creating unnecessary instability in a country striving to recover from economic distress.

Encouragingly, several indicators point towards the possibility of economic recovery. Global rating agencies have recently upgraded SA’s credit outlook.

In October, the Financial Action Task Force removed the country from its grey list, citing improved controls to curb illicit financial flows. Last week’s mini-budget was well-received by markets, strengthening the rand.

Power outages have also decreased due to improved performance at power stations. Collectively, these developments represent a significant boost to investor confidence.

The smooth formation of the government of national unity (GNU) after the liberation movement lost power demonstrated to the world that SA’s democracy has matured.

It also delivered much-needed political stability. The question of the president’s future must therefore be handled with caution.

Given the political dynamics within the current coalition government, Ramaphosa’s continued leadership is crucial to maintaining cohesion. An early removal of the president could spell disaster for the GNU.

The ANC must exercise care in how such matters are communicated to the public. If there is indeed a plan to replace Ramaphosa before the end of his term, it should be communicated clearly and early to avoid confusion.

If no such plan exists, then the discussion should be closed. Because of the ANC’s central role in South African politics, and the likelihood that its leader will also serve as state president, citizens have a vested interest in developments within the party.

The ANC must reassure South Africans that political stability will be preserved so that the country can sustain its positive trajectory.

Strong leadership is required to ensure that the centre holds and that progress continues.

Sowetan