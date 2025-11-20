SOWETAN | Keep Joburg streets clean beyond G20 summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We all clean our houses and mow our lawns before we host visitors for a party. That is normal. We want our guests to be impressed. The next day, once our guests leave, we clean up again.

And then we try to keep our homes clean for as long as possible. Why? Because cleanliness and keeping our immediate surroundings tidy are good for both aesthetics and health. Nobody wants to live in a pigsty.

This is the approach that should be adopted by the City of Johannesburg, which has been sprucing up and beautifying public spaces ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit this weekend.

We have all seen the metro’s teams hard at work fixing streetlights, painting road markings, filling potholes, cleaning parks and replacing old infrastructure to impress the visitors.

[The city] must keep this momentum going to reach all corners of the metro that have long suffered neglect, especially township roads and streetlights. — Sowetan

As residents of the city, while this is an anomaly and appears to be about the optics for the summit, we are thankful that it is happening nonetheless.

Of course, we should be alarmed that this situation is an exception rather than the norm. We should question why it should take hosting an international event for this to be done, and so quickly.

This is because residents of Johannesburg have been requesting the same service when no one was visiting, but the lack of maintenance was evident. Not only were street sidewalks neglected, but lights were being stolen in broad daylight and potholes were becoming a permanent feature of our roads.

In March, when President Cyril Ramaphosa lamented the state of ruin that he said he found Joburg to be in, many residents wondered where he had been living all along. This was because the city’s deterioration had been a slow, ongoing process for years.

However, now the city has been given a lifeline with a facelift ahead of the G20. Now we must insist that this level of care and maintenance of our public spaces must be maintained long after the visitors have left. And they must keep this momentum going to reach all corners of the metro that have long suffered neglect, especially township roads and streetlights.

South Africans are a proud people who understand that their pride was at stake if visitors were to be hosted in a city in ruins. That is why they get annoyed when they see infrastructure deteriorate and crumble before their eyes. So, the message we send to the City of Joburg is, “Keep our house this clean in future”.

