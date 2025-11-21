OPINION | G20 is time to prioritise Africa’s agenda for the future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address during the closing ceremony of the B20 Summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Gauteng Province. The B20 Summit is the culmination of the year-long B20 process which has seen the participation of over 1,000 business leaders from across the G20 in the development of recommendations through eight Task Forces. These have been submitted to The G20 Presidency.

The problems facing South Africans – rising food prices, education gaps, youth unemployment, climate-related shocks, mounting debt, and the impact of artificial intelligence – are some of the issues that have been central to the discussions under SA’s G20 Presidency.

While the official G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place at the weekend in Johannesburg, the G20 Presidency runs for a full year, from December 2024 to November 2025, and sees more than 130 official meetings hosted across all nine provinces.

The G20 is arguably the world’s most influential economic forum. Far more than a diplomatic milestone, it is a real chance to ensure African priorities shape global solutions.

It may not pass laws, but it sets the tone. It influences how institutions lend, how businesses invest, and how partnerships are formed. It’s where influence becomes impact.

This is Africa’s “World Cup” of global influence. Now is the time to lead, to shape, and to show the world what’s possible when Africa speaks and the world listens. Together we can move the needle on our shared challenges to build a future we can all have confidence in.

These are some of the issues that matter to all Africans:

1. Tackling the Debt Crisis

More than 20 African countries are at high risk of debt distress. SA’s G20 agenda prioritises debt relief, fairer credit ratings, and innovative long-term financing strategies that support African countries’ financial resilience.

2. Securing our food systems

Nearly 282-million people across 59 countries face food insecurity. Globally, almost half of all deaths in children under five years old are due to malnutrition. In SA, close to 29% of all children under five suffer from stunting, which indicates chronic undernutrition. The G20 presents a platform to push for investment in climate-resilient agriculture, regional food value chains, and smart farming technology, reframing food security – and food equity – as a global economic imperative, not just a humanitarian one.

3. Creating jobs for Africa’s youth

Africa needs to create 12-million jobs annually to meet the needs of its fast-growing youth population. It’s not just about jobs; it’s about dignity and opportunity. We must ensure our youth are employable, with opportunities to be employed. This is the only way to empower all Africans to be financially secure and prosperous.

4. Funding climate adaptation

Africa contributes less than 4% of global emissions, yet it’s among the hardest hit by climate change. SA is calling for fairer flows of climate finance to the continent – particularly for adaptation. A recent UN report estimates Africa needs up to $50bn (R858bn) annually to adapt over the next decade, and the G20 can help to hold developed nations accountable for delivering on this call to action.

5. Driving digital inclusion

Africa cannot be left behind in the next economic revolution. SA is placing digital innovation and AI access at the centre of the G20’s development discussions, with the goal of ensuring the continent isn’t just a consumer – but a contributor – to the global digital economy.

The G20 won’t solve everything overnight, but it can shift global momentum toward policies and investments that better serve Africa’s needs – from unlocking capital to enhancing food systems and preparing youth for the future of work.

If we throw our shared might at our shared problems, we can make change happen. If we can change each child’s story for the better, we can create a legacy we’re proud of. This forum creates a platform for that.

Chauke is group executive of corporate affairs & sustainability at Sanlam.

Sowetan