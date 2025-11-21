SOWETAN | Cheers! SA shines on the global film stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thabang Molaba at Monte Casino for the Now You See Me premiere where he was cast to play a bodyguard.

“The first time I really tasted chicken was in Cape Town. None of this store-bought, shrink-wrapped cr*p. They ate the whole bird. The street vendors have these paper bags with just the heads and the feet. Walkie-talkies, they’re called,” Matthew Rhys’s character, Nile Jarvis, remarks in episode two of Netflix’s new critically acclaimed psychological thriller, The Beast in Me.

The same day (last Friday) when Now You See Me: Now You Don’t premiered in cinemas, Mzansi was central to the plot.

The main villain in the third instalment of the film is SA diamond magnate Veronika Vandenberg, played by the always sublime Rosamund Pike. Its opening weekend shattered box office expectations after earning $75.5m globally.

Just like that, the international film world has entered a new golden age, where Mzansi is getting its rightful moment in the spotlight.

The SA representation is not just in the scripts, but our talent is showing that they, too, are blockbuster stars. Thabang Molaba holds his own as Pike’s sidekick Lethabo Khoza in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

Thuso Mbedu’s Hollywood debut in The Underground Railroad in 2021 was a revelation, and she followed with another impressive turn in The Woman King.

But it’s her latest role as Aleah in the American crime drama Task that has turned her into a TV darling. Her scenes opposite four-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo are a masterclass in acting.

If Mbedu fails to get Emmy recognition next year, it will be a surprising snub. She is next set to shine in the upcoming American fantasy film Children of Blood and Bone, reuniting with Viola Davis.

Following her short stint last season, Eastern Cape starlet Masali Baduza is extending her stay in season four of Bridgerton as Michaela Stirling when it returns to Netflix in January.

Capetonian Lesley-Ann Brandt has just been added as a series regular in the anticipated second season of the Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, joining Matthew Rhys, Courtney B Vance and Fiona Shaw.

Shoutout to Gqeberha-born actor Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, who enjoyed her moment in the spotlight in season two of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday as Sheriff Santiago.

Our locally made productions are also sharing the glory with MultiChoice, making history by earning five nods for SA at the 2025 International Emmy Awards.

The nominees are Rugby World Cup documentary Chasing the Sun 2 (SuperSport), Afrikaans crime drama Koek (Showmax), crime drama series Catch Me a Killer (Showmax), documentary School Ties (M-Net), and Play Room Live (DStv channel 300). The winner will be announced on Monday.

While the list of local achievements in filmmaking is endless and shows tremendous strides, it’s important to note that others, including John Kani, Thabo Rametsi, Charlize Theron, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bonnie Mbuli, Connie Chiume, Fana Mokoena, Pearl Thusi, Terry Pheto and others, paved the way.

This is a watershed moment in SA’s representation in the international film world, and let’s toast to it. Cheers!

Sowetan