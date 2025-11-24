OPINION | US’s G20 boycott, a strategic insult that calls for reaction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon his return to Washington at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., November 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The decision by the US, under Donald Trump’s leadership, to boycott the G20 Summit in SA is not merely a diplomatic slight. It is a deliberate act of geopolitical arrogance that undermines global governance, disrespects African leadership, and threatens the credibility of the G20 as an institution.

For a country that claims to champion democracy, development and multilateral cooperation, America’s absence is both hypocritical and destabilising.

SA’s hosting of the G20 carries historic significance. It is the first G20 to be held on African soil — a moment of global recognition that Africa is not a peripheral region but a central actor in the future of the world economy, climate governance, digital transformation and geopolitical stability. By refusing to attend, the US is effectively signalling that Africa’s leadership is not worth its time, attention or respect.

This is not an administrative oversight. It is a political statement — a calculated decision with global implications.

Trump’s track record on African affairs is well-known: dismissive rhetoric, limited engagement and a worldview that sees the continent through stereotypes rather than strategic opportunity. His refusal to attend the G20 in SA aligns perfectly with his previous disdain. It demonstrates a dangerous belief that global cooperation is optional and that America alone can dictate global outcomes.

But in a multipolar world, that belief is outdated and irresponsible.

Trump is sending a message: the concerns of Africa, the Global South and emerging economies are inconsequential to America. This is precisely why his boycott must not be normalised or absorbed quietly into the diplomatic landscape.

If the G20 is to remain a credible global forum, it cannot allow one member, no matter how powerful, to undermine the collective through selective participation. Absence is not neutral. It weakens the negotiating table, fractures global cooperation and creates dangerous precedents.

A coordinated response is necessary.

Diplomatic reprimand: The G20 must issue a formal statement condemning America’s absence as a breach of multilateral responsibility. Silence would signal weakness.

The G20 must issue a formal statement condemning America’s absence as a breach of multilateral responsibility. Silence would signal weakness. Reduced American influence in key working groups: If the US refuses to participate at the highest level, its influence within technical committees and working groups should be proportionately reduced.

If the US refuses to participate at the highest level, its influence within technical committees and working groups should be proportionately reduced. Prioritising partnerships with committed members: Countries that invest in the legitimacy of the G20 should receive priority in new trade, climate finance and development initiatives.

Countries that invest in the legitimacy of the G20 should receive priority in new trade, climate finance and development initiatives. Strengthening the G20’s autonomy: The institution must assert that the summit’s success does not depend on any single country — least of all one that chooses disengagement.

SA’s G20 is not a symbolic event. It represents a shift toward a world where power is not monopolised by a few Western states. It is a recognition that Africa’s demographic power, mineral wealth, renewable-energy potential and growing markets are essential to global progress.

When America boycotts this moment, it boycotts the future itself.

It is also a direct attempt to delegitimise African leadership on the world stage. For too long, Africa’s role in global governance has been constrained by external narratives. SA’s G20 is an opportunity to rewrite that narrative. America’s absence is an attempt to prevent that rewrite.

The US cannot expect to be treated as a responsible global leader while behaving like a disruptive outlier. Great powers are defined not only by their military or economic might but also by their willingness to uphold shared responsibilities.

Trump’s decision is not simply an insult to SA. It is an insult to the G20, to the Global South and to the principles of cooperation that the world desperately needs in a time of climate crisis, geopolitical conflict and economic uncertainty.

If the G20 does not hold America accountable, then the message will be clear: some nations are above the rules and the rest merely follow them.

It is time for the G20 to demonstrate that collective power is stronger than unilateral arrogance. America must face diplomatic consequences for undermining SA, undermining the African continent and undermining the G20 itself.

Ncayiyana is a member of the ANC in the eThekwini metro.

Sowetan