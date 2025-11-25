OPINION | Fiscal policy’s debt focus overlooks immediate needs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) positions fiscal consolidation, debt stabilisation, and structural reform as pillars of SA’s economic direction.

The objectives of the statement are macroeconomically rational; however, their implications for youth employment and poverty are far more complex.

An important economic message from the recent MTBPS is the stabilisation of public debt at 77.9% of GDP, including the achievement of a primary budget surplus. However, the latter is a Treasury milestone; for South African youth, the benefits are long-term and indirect. Practically, to their current socio-economic challenges and related mental illnesses, they are meaningless.

Debt reinforcement reduces future interests’ costs, which theoretically creates fiscal space for pro-employment programmes. However, in the short term, achieving consolidation requires measured spending, stricter reprioritisation, and target cuts.

Youth employment prospects therefore hinge on whether fiscal stabilisation eventually translates into expanded growth opportunities rather than balancing the books.

Another theme of the MTBPS is structural reform, especially in energy, logistics, water, and municipal governance. Out of 257 municipalities in SA, only 41 got a clean audit, which was said to be 16%. These facts are important, as the youth is disproportionately affected by the infrastructure collapse and corruption.

Failing municipalities, unreliable energy, and inefficient logistics suppress economic activity and small business growth, creating continued youth unemployment.

The introduction of a new infrastructure bond, intended to mobilise at least R15bn for grid expansion, represents a strategic shift toward long-term productive investment. If and when executed effectively, infrastructure improvements could unlock sectors to absorb youth labour such as construction, digital services, transport and green energy.

In reality, structural reforms take years to yield results. In the short term, the MBTPS does not address South African youth unemployment. The economic growth for 2025 is forecast at just 1.2%.

An economy growing below 2% cannot generate enough jobs to absorb labour force entrants, no matter how well designed its structural reforms are. The statement by finance minister Enoch Godongwana stabilises the macroeconomic foundation, but the foundation alone cannot lift the majority of youth out of poor socio-economic status.

Weak public institutions affect the delivery of education, skills development, local economic development, and employment programmes. By committing to cleaner procurement practices, tighter monitoring, and the elimination of wasteful expenditure, the MBTPS attempts to repair the governance deficit.

In the South African government’s mind, stronger institutions would mean more reliable delivery of youth-focused policies (from higher learning improvements such as TVET colleges to municipal service provisions), thereby improving employability and reducing the multidimensional nature of youth poverty.

Another crucial aspect of the MBTPS is the revised inflation targeting framework, which is now at 3% with a 1% band. Lower inflation protects poor households who spend their hard-earned salary on essentials. However, youth employment opportunities depend on the magnitude of investment.

SA youth rely on community programmes and state-supported employment pathways; aggressive rationalisation could have unintended welfare consequences. On the other hand, infrastructure-led growth could create apprenticeships, artisan training pathways, and employment across the construction and energy sectors.

Meaning the MBTPS also designs the higher education future priorities to end poor youth socio-economic status. Moreover, if the state succeeds in crowding in private capital, the economy could begin to generate the kind of sustainable investment required to absorb youth labour.

In inference, the MBPTS lays the economic groundwork necessary for long-term youth employment growth, but its immediate impact on youth socio-economic status will be modest. Fiscal consolidation may stabilise the economic environment, yet it does not directly confront structural causes of youth joblessness. The real test of the 2025 budget, therefore, lies in its implementation.

Mavimbela is a Sowetan reader

Sowetan