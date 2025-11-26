SOWETAN | Act against those behind Russia recruits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the men who were recruited from SA and Botswana under the guise of undergoing training for security work.

The disturbing story of 17 young South African men reportedly trapped on the Russian side of the Ukraine war demands urgent action from the government.

What began as a promise of training and employment has now unfolded into a disturbing saga of deception, human trafficking allegations and apparent violations of the law of the land.

The families say the people who recruited their sons under the guise of an opportunity to train as security officers include former president Jacob Zuma’s family members.

The group were reportedly promised jobs as bodyguards within the MK Party once their training was done. Both the party and Zuma, its leader, have remained silent, deepening the public’s concern and frustration.

What is already clear is that SA’s laws that prohibit citizens from being recruited to participate in foreign armed conflicts appear to have been breached.

This is not a matter that can be left for political parties to explain away at their convenience. It is a crime that carries severe consequences, and law enforcement agencies have a constitutional duty to act swiftly and decisively.

The longer the inaction persists, the more it risks emboldening traffickers and political opportunists who exploit vulnerable young people with promises of income.

The families describe the situation as a case of human trafficking, pointing to the fact that they can no longer communicate freely with their sons and brothers. The affected men are themselves said to be distressed, fearful, and confused.

This is a humanitarian crisis as much as it is a legal one. These men are far from home, caught up in a conflict they did not sign up for, in a country with vastly different laws, language, and military structures. Their safety is now precariously dependent on diplomatic channels that have been activated.

Before our government can appeal to Moscow for assistance, it must first put its own house in order. It must establish who orchestrated this recruitment operation, how they managed to move young men across borders without raising red flags, and why no immediate action was taken when the allegations first surfaced.

The reputational damage to the state grows with each passing day of silence and bureaucratic hesitation.

The saga of the 17 men is messy, painful, and embarrassing for a country that prides itself on human rights and diplomatic integrity. But embarrassment cannot be an excuse for paralysis.

Authorities must act firmly and transparently to enforce the laws and hold those responsible for the plight of the young men to account.

