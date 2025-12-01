OPINION | Sport belongs at the heart of academic excellence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s a persistent myth in education that excellence in academics and excellence in sport are somehow in competition — that students must sacrifice one to succeed in the other.

In my experience, the opposite is true. Sport doesn’t distract from academic achievement. It strengthens it.

As both an educator and a lifelong sportsman, I’ve seen the transformative effect that structured, competitive sport has on a young person’s development — not just physically, but cognitively, emotionally and socially.

I’ve also experienced, firsthand, how my involvement in sport has energised and shaped my own leadership, both in the classroom and in school governance.

Sport builds the physical stamina required to stay sharp and motivated through demanding academic schedules.

It enhances mental well-being, reducing the likelihood and impact of stress and anxiety. It encourages consistent routine, resilience and time management. And far from interfering with classroom focus, it improves it.

The research supports what educators have long suspected: students who are actively involved in sport tend to score higher on standardised tests, are more likely to go on to tertiary study and even enjoy long-term economic advantages, including higher annual earnings.

But beyond statistics, sport cultivates something more fundamental — character.

Team sport, in particular, teaches young people to see beyond themselves. It creates opportunities to lead, to listen, to fail and to try again.

It requires real-time problem-solving and rapid decision-making. It asks players to play their part, understand their role and trust the collective plan. These are the very qualities we hope to nurture in the next generation of citizens and leaders.

The language of sport and the language of leadership often overlap for a reason. As a hockey player now competing at the Masters provincial level and as a coach of young athletes, I’ve come to view the field not just as a physical space but as a training ground for life — a space where the discipline of preparation meets the unpredictability of competition.

A space where identity is shaped through challenge and camaraderie.

In education, we speak often about holistic development — about developing the whole child. Yet, it’s easy, especially in pressure-filled academic environments, to relegate sport to the category of “nice to have”.

This is a missed opportunity. Sport is not an extracurricular activity. It is co-curricular — as important as any subject and just as capable of cultivating intellect, confidence and empathy.

As educators, we have a responsibility to design environments where young people do not have to choose between their potential in the classroom and their potential on the field.

These spheres are not mutually exclusive — they are mutually reinforcing. Academic rigour and physical excellence thrive best in a culture that values both and recognises that each develops different but equally essential human capacities.

Excellence, after all, is not achieved through focus on a single domain, but through the interplay of many.

When we help students pursue excellence in more than one arena — academic, athletic, artistic — we are preparing them not just for tests or trophies, but for a full and meaningful life.

If we truly want to raise future-ready young people — thoughtful, resilient and equipped to solve complex problems — we must place sport not at the margins, but at the heart of how we educate.