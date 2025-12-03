SOWETAN | Mashazi’s conduct soils public service’s honour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi during the former Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The performance of former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi at the Madlanga commission has raised serious concerns about the standards of conduct expected from senior public servants.

While the inquiry itself will determine the veracity of allegations relating to her involvement in shielding suspended deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni metro police, Brig Julius Mkhwanazi, the behaviour of Mashazi during her testimony has drawn widespread public condemnation — and understandably so.

An inquiry of this nature is more than a legal or administrative exercise; it is a public platform where accountability must not only be upheld but also be seen to be endorsed.

The optics matter. Citizens watch closely, assessing whether those entrusted with authority demonstrate the integrity, seriousness and responsibility befitting their office.

Unfortunately, Mashazi’s demeanour — marked by misplaced humour, defensiveness, combative exchanges, nonchalance and what appeared to be dismissive engagement with commissioners — has left a troubling impression.

To be clear, we are not making a pronouncement on Mashazi’s guilt or innocence. Due process must run its course. What can, however, be evaluated in real time is the tone, attitude and posture of public officials when they are called on to respond to matters affecting the public trust.

On this front, Mashazi’s conduct at the inquiry was deeply deplorable.

Her approach risks reinforcing damaging perceptions about the arrogance of senior officials, their unwillingness to be held accountable and their disregard for the laws and oversight mechanisms that are meant to ensure clean governance.

Such impressions erode public confidence and fuel cynicism in the government at a time when SA can ill afford any further decline in trust.

Public service is a privilege, not a personal fiefdom. Leadership in the government requires humility, transparency and an unwavering commitment to the people.

When senior officials display conduct that appears erratic, contemptuous or evasive, they signal a troubling detachment from these values.

They forget that they serve not themselves, but citizens who depend on the ethical and competent stewardship of public resources.

SA deserves — and urgently needs — public servants who embody professionalism and respect for accountability. The Madlanga inquiry should serve as a reminder that the behaviour of leaders matters as much as the outcomes of investigations.

Whether or not wrongdoing is ultimately proven, the public has every right to expect composure, cooperation and candour from those who have held high office.

If our institutions are to regain credibility, those entrusted with authority must show, in word and conduct, that they honour that trust.

