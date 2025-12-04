OPINION | Youth unemployment crisis threatens SA’s stability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As early as 2010, more than 70% of SA’s unemployed were between 15 and 35 years old. Today, the picture is even bleaker, says the writer

From the United Nations’ World Programme of Action for Youth to SA’s national youth policy, young people are recognised as catalysts for growth and innovation – “vibrant, intelligent leaders of the future”.

Yet, despite this, millions of SA youth remain excluded from the very economy that depends on them. Nearly three decades into democracy, SA has made significant progress in building a non-racial, non-sexist, united society. Policies such as the national development plan (NDP), medium-term development plan 2024–2029, and broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) are designed to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality.

Among the country’s enduring challenges, youth unemployment remains the most urgent.

According to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate among youth aged 15–34 stands at 46.1% (Q2 2025). The youngest cohort – those aged 15–24 – fares worst, with 62.4% unemployed. Among 25–34-year-olds, the rate is 40.4%.

This crisis cannot be divorced from SA’s demographic reality. The 2024 mid-year estimates place youth (15–34 years) at 21-million – about a third of the total population and half the working-age population.

In other regions, such a “youth bulge” has driven rapid growth – East Asia being a prime example. But the dividend only materialises when countries invest intentionally in education, health care, and policies that enable decent work.

SA, however, faces structural barriers: a persistent skills mismatch, limited job creation, weak information and networking channels, and high rates of long-term unemployment.

As elsewhere, these patterns reflect enduring inequalities of race, class, gender, and geography. Those most affected are black African youth, women, and those in rural or non-urban communities – especially those not in education, employment or training (Neet).

In 2025, the trade industry – retail, wholesale, and hospitality – employs nearly a quarter (24.5%) of all working youth, followed by community and social services (19.8%), finance (18.4%), and manufacturing (10.5%).

High youth unemployment erodes trust in institutions, already weakened by poor service delivery, electricity shortages, and crime.

The NDP warned that if SA fails to employ its young population, it risks severe instability. That warning is materialising daily: frustration manifests in rising crime, substance abuse, disillusionment with democracy, and unrest that threatens the social contract itself.

For many young South Africans, landing a job is more than a milestone; it represents dignity, inclusion, and hope. Yet millions remain locked out – particularly in black working-class families still trapped in the cycle of poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

High Neet rates correlate with mental health struggles and a growing sense of hopelessness. To reverse this trend, SA must look beyond temporary fixes toward long-term systemic reform.

Greater investment in public education and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is vital.

This requires consistent policy vision, strong leadership, and adequate funding.

Existing initiatives – such as the community works programme, expanded public works programme, and various learnerships – are commendable but fragmented.

These must be reimagined for greater coordination, measurable outcomes, and national impact. Internship programmes, too, need strengthening. Investments in onboarding, meaningful work assignments, and structured mentoring can transform them from short-term placements into real career pathways.

The youth are not just a demographic category; they are the very heartbeat of the nation’s future. Without strong leadership, deliberate partnerships, and practical interventions, the country risks wasting an entire generation’s potential – and undermining its hard-won democracy.

Youth unemployment remains a ticking time bomb – and unless defused through purposeful action, it will keep on ticking.