OPINION | In search of truth about Sobukwe’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last week the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) issued a long overdue statement calling for a judicial inquest into the death of its founding president, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, who met his untimely demise in Kimberley on February 27 1978, at the age of 53.

The statement is premised on the view that Sobukwe was a victim of a predetermined assassination, perpetrated systematically and cumulatively over the prolonged period of 18 years.

Indeed, if there is one area that has received far less attention in the increasing body of writings on Sobukwe, it is the question of how he actually died.

In the statement, PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso lists a litany of brutalities that Sobukwe suffered. These spanned the entire 18-year period that began in 1960 when he was sentenced to three years with hard labour for his role in leading the anti-pass campaign on March 21 1960; followed by another six years of illegal detention in solitary confinement on Robben Island from 1963 to 1969; and ultimately nine years of banishment to the township of Galeshewe in Kimberley, until his death in 1978.

Nyhontso highlights Sobukwe’s isolation from other people, including fellow prisoners on the notorious penal colony of Robben Island; attempted murder through poisoning by serving him food containing pieces of glass and in other, unknown ways; illegal surgical operations and other procedures that were performed on him without the knowledge of his wife and family; and denial of adequate medical care (notwithstanding the gallant attempts by a few good doctors like Dr Fabian Ribeiro and Dr Solomon Lefakane, and several others).

His widow, Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, who died on August 15 2018, told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1998 that Sobukwe began falling ill as far back as 1964, and at one stage he was operated on at Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town without her knowledge and “under a false name”.

Particularly callous actions during the period of his banishment included interference with and orchestration of undue delays in his medical appointments by the security police while he was under banishment, and being repeatedly and contemptuously refused permission to travel outside the country to receive medical treatment such as when the African-American politician Andrew Young attempted to arrange for his travel to the US to receive such care.

Sobukwe was also refused the opportunity to travel to take up an offer of employment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1970, and a year later an application for an exit permit to travel to the same country in 1971 was perfunctorily denied.

In spite of all this, Sobukwe’s tormentors failed to break his spirit and resolve, and in fact he was able to complete a degree in economics while on Robben Island and to pass the examination for law practice while under banishment in Kimberley.

The extreme nature of these atrocities and their contribution to Sobukwe’s death call for a serious exercise of deconstructing the phenomenon of violent killing beyond being an obvious wanton act of brutality whose results are immediate or, if delayed, where the period before death strikes is not too long.

The poignancy of the PAC’s statement lies in the fact that it raises the question of how and to what extent the death of a person as the result of a prolonged process of physical and psychological torture should be approached in the context of justice, recompense, reparation, or even retribution.

Key questions that invariably arise in disassembling the constituent parts of the prolonged process of taking Sobukwe’s life are: Why did his captors choose this method of draining the life out of him instead of simply doing what most Gestapo-like regimes were wont to do, and create an “accident”, or even more crudely, simply gun him down?

It should be borne in mind that after Sharpeville, Sobukwe had grown so much in stature that killing him in a sudden and crude fashion would invariably result in serious repercussions within the country and invite even greater wrath from the international world.

Worse still, from the perspective of the apartheid regime, such an act could result in a general uprising by the Africans.

The Sharpeville massacre had unleashed severely negative impacts on SA’s economy, including a massive flight of capital out of the country, and a serious downward spiral from which it was only rescued when some big American banks, such as Chase Manhattan, intervened.

It was only with the passage of time that the regime, buoyed by a resurgence of the country’s economy from around the mid-1960s, its functionaries were prepared to summon the courage to perform extrajudicial executions, just like they did with chief Albert Luthuli on July 21 1967 (whose utterly absurd “accidental death” story has finally laid to rest by the findings of a recent judicial inquest), Steve Biko and many others years later.

Some further pointers toward a predetermined decision to assassinate Sobukwe can be drawn from the debates that took place in the apartheid parliament in May 1963, which resulted in the passing of what eventually became the infamous and globally unprecedented draconian piece of legislation called the Sobukwe clause.

This legislative provision provided for Sobukwe’s detention without trial on Robben Island for as long as the apartheid rulers so pleased – a period which, after annual confirmations by the same parliament, amounted to six years.

The then apartheid justice minister John Vorster had infamously told the racist parliament on May 2 1963 that Sobukwe was to be detained “until this side of eternity”, to justify his continued illegal incarceration.

Indeed, in a wicked manner, Vorster also grudgingly commended Sobukwe for being endowed with “a magnetic personality”, having “a divine sense of mission” and “considerable organising capabilities”, thus unwittingly betraying an ingrained fear that this foremost theoretician of Pan-Africanism and African nationalist leader in SA had the capacity to rally the African people and to call for a general uprising or insurrection.

It should be remembered that after the Sharpeville massacre that claimed the lives of 69 people and injured over 200, and the savagery that was meted out on political activists across SA during the state emergency, including torture and show trials, influenced Sobukwe to change his approach to the liberation Struggle from non-violence (or positive action, as his organisation called it at the time) towards embracing armed action.

The phrase “this side of eternity” cannot mean anything else but elimination, liquidation, eradication, and indeed killing.

Vorster’s statement was akin to the apartheid regime’s favorite term during the over 40 years of its rule, that its opponents would be “permanently removed from society”.

The “death from cancer” narrative is another dimension to Sobukwe’s story that should not be taken at face value. If the cancer diagnosis was known before 1977 but was not disclosed to him and his family until this year when it had become terminal, was this not an act of deliberately setting him up for an early death?

Obviously for the regime, the cancer accelerated the end of an avowed adversary. But the narrative of death from cancer is also too simplistic. The cancer issue thus has to be set against the backdrop of the question of what was the endgame of the prolonged and cumulative excesses, if not to kill him.

Another dimension to Sobukwe’s story as one of systematic killing is the phenomenon of erasure. As the columnist Barney Mthombothi puts it, both in life and in death, Sobukwe has been a victim of a sustained attempt to airbrush him from history, as if he never existed.

The main target of this was to hide all audio recordings of his voice obtained during court proceedings and other instances when he spoke in public, from the African people and the world.

For many, this may appear as an example of the depths of depravity that the regime had sunk, just as world history demonstrates that all oppressive and dictatorial regimes thrive on illusion.

The inquest into Sobukwe’s death is certainly in the public interest, to finally bring justice to him as a human being and closure to his long-suffering family, as well as an end to the most painful and enigmatic saga in SA’s torturous political history. Reparative justice in his case must include punishment of those who inflicted so much pain on him and his family, and proper compensation for his family.

The perpetrators of the acts of cruelty against Sobukwe showed no remorse as they did not apply to the TRC for amnesty. The names of the perpetrators of acts like the attempted poisoning with glass particles remain unknown.

For its part, back in the 1990s, the TRC patently did a shoddy job on Sobukwe. The time has come for a proper investigation, to return the real Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe back to his family and people.

Prof Mayende is a PAC veteran

Sowetan