SOWETAN | Stokvels innovate for safer, digital future

Stokvel members share out their joint purchases in the parking lot of a Makro store in Durban. Picture: ROGAN WARD

For decades, stokvels have served as the backbone of financial security for SA’s black communities. Established in an era when the majority of citizens were excluded from formal banking institutions, these collective savings groups became an ingenious response to systemic barriers.

They have endured, evolved, and embedded themselves in the country’s economic and social fabric. Today, their continued relevance is a testament to their resilience and the deep trust they inspire among millions of South Africans.

As stokvels expand into the digital age, adopting technology to manage their operations more efficiently, one principle remains non-negotiable: safety.

The period when members gather to distribute their annual savings has long been exploited by criminal gangs who prey on groups handling large sums of cash. These incidents not only inflict financial loss but also threaten the credibility of stokvels and undermine the collective progress they enable.

Fortunately, advances in financial technology have opened new avenues for secure transactions. Stokvels no longer need to rely on physical gatherings involving cash. Thanks to banking apps, members can transfer monthly contributions directly from their mobile devices. This eliminates the need to travel with large amounts of money and reduces the risk of robbery.

At payout time, funds can be distributed electronically from the stokvel’s account into members’ individual accounts. This simple shift in practice carries enormous benefits: enhanced safety, improved transparency, and a strengthened governance culture.

The value of stokvels remains undeniable. They have transformed lives in tangible ways, helping families acquire durable household essentials, supporting the purchase of costly items such as appliances, and enabling bulk grocery buying that sustains households well into the new year.

Their influence extends beyond financial returns; they foster community cohesion, mutual accountability, and a culture of disciplined saving.

An example highlighted in this edition — Itireleng Bokamoso of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg — illustrates how stokvels thrive when sound management and safe processes underpin their operations.

Their practices reinforce what many long-standing stokvels already know: that embracing secure, modern banking methods is not a departure from tradition but an essential enhancement that protects members and preserves the integrity of the institution.

As the festive season approaches and groups prepare to reap the fruits of a year of sacrifice, we extend our best wishes to all stokvels across the country.

May their commitment to collective upliftment continue to flourish — and may safety remain at the heart of their progress.

Sowetan