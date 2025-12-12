SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Thoko Didiza’s candidacy could shift ANC dynamics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This is the last edition for 2025. It’s been a year of growth and discovery since I took over the reins at Sowetan.

As you prepare to go on holiday, the ANC has just concluded its mid-term review gathering. Much of the reporting from the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, was characterised by wishes of different factions who seek to influence who succeeds President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2027 ANC national conference.

The name of National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has been bandied about as one of the hopefuls. I’m very familiar with the Didiza name. Growing up in the KwaMashu K section, the Didiza General Dealer was some type of a landmark. It was a go-to shop for daily necessities for many families around the area.

It was where we as kids got introduced to gaming, where I gained valuable skill as a Street Fighter specialist – kicking opponents playing with Ryu, a main character in the video game. I’m told the place has now transformed into a drinking hole, frequented by people even outside of the township.

Didiza grew up in Umlazi, the second-most significant township in Durban after KwaMashu.

I don’t know much about Didiza except for a track record in the government since the Thabo Mbeki years. She was sidelined during the reign of former president Jacob Zuma and ended up running her small business, known as Thoko’s Kitchen, in Pretoria.

Her political career was resuscitated in 2016 when the ANC put her name as a candidate for mayor of Tshwane. That campaign was unsuccessful, leading to the metro falling into the hands of a DA-led coalition.

It would be interesting to know the end goal of those who are throwing Didiza’s name in the ring. Is it people who genuinely believe in her capabilities to win the contest and are just testing the waters? Or her candidacy is being exposed by those who regard her as a threat ahead of the conference.

There is no question about Didiza’s capabilities and track record as a leader. Those who knew her during the Struggle days as an activist in Durban, before she married into the Didizas, speak of a Thoko Msani who led from the front.

But can Didiza win in a patriarchal ANC political system that is dominated by men with deep pockets? The victory of women leaders in recent ANC elections, Loyiso Masuku in Johannesburg and Princess Faku in Dr WB Rubusana (Buffalo City), should inspire other women in the party that it’s possible for women to occupy these powerful leadership positions.

But contesting at a national level would require Didiza to have the backing of the most influential leaders in the party for her campaign to gain traction. Deputy president Paul Mashatile is regarded as a frontrunner for the position. Mashatile possesses a track record of winning internal elections. Mashatile’s campaign is miles ahead of any candidate due to the advantage of being a deputy president.

However, he carries a large baggage due to corruption allegations against him that have been published in the media. His candidacy would have a tough time convincing those who believe in the renewal of the organisation that he is the right man for the job.

Then there is Fikile Mbalula, the ambitious secretary-general who is believed to have his eyes on the presidency. Mbalula has his baggage, maybe not as heavy as Mashatile’s, but he might have to fight off those who want him to account for a family holiday to Dubai that was paid for by a service provider of a sports federation while he was sports minister.

Another dark horse is billionaire and CAF president Patrice Motsepe. Motsepe has publicly distanced himself from those claiming to be campaigning for him. Some say he has no interest in becoming our number one citizen when he can run to take over from Gianni Infantino in Zurich.

But don’t rule out the possibility of a Motsepe campaign taking shape ahead of 2027.

Could the emergence of Didiza be the work of lobbyists of any of the above candidates, just to confuse the enemy?

A Didiza candidate could appeal to women voters, who are in the majority in the ANC and in the country. It could also help turnaround ANC fortunes in her province of KZN.

As you mull over the ANC succession, we would like to thank you for being a loyal Sowetan reader. We wish you happy and safe holidays. See you in the new year!