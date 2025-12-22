OPINION | When citizens step into the void

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I did not know DJ Warras.

Like many South Africans, I knew him only as a figure who appeared intermittently in the media as firm, outspoken; unsettling to some, affirming to others. I did not know his private life, his daily routines, or the full measure of his contradictions. I did not know his heroics, nor did I catalogue his flaws.

It was only after he was murdered that I slowed down long enough to read more carefully, to watch his videos, to listen with intent rather than assumption.

And what I encountered was not a myth, nor a monster, but something far more troubling: a citizen operating in a space that should never have required his presence.

From what I can tell, DJ Warras was doing what many South Africans have quietly begun to do, stepping into a vacuum. He was playing his part, however imperfectly, in trying to restore respect for the law in a society where the law often feels distant, selective, or compromised. For that, he is now dead.

I can already hear the resistance. “Not him.” There will be lists of his mistakes, his methods, his tone, his temperament.

Some of those lists may be justified. But assume, for a moment, that we suspend judgment. Assume we look exclusively at contribution, not character perfection. At intent, not infallibility. At what it means for an ordinary citizen to say: this country matters enough for me to act.

I have come to believe that the question is not whether DJ Warras was perfect; the question is why acting lawfully now carries a death sentence.

In 2025 alone, he is not the first South African to be killed while trying, directly or indirectly, to build a country that works. Business owners standing up to extortion syndicates. Community activists resisting land grabs.

Whistleblowers exposing corruption. Taxi operators refusing to bow to criminal networks. Journalists, councillors, security guards, faith leaders. Many are buried quietly. Few trend. Fewer still receive justice.

These are not all saints. But they are not disposable either.

They are casualties of a society drifting into a dangerous moral confusion, one where crime is organised, protected, and monetised, while resistance is fragmented, risky, and often fatal. A society where courage increasingly fills the space once occupied by functioning institutions.

This forces us to ask the questions we have avoided for too long.

Why should it be citizens who perform what is fundamentally the duty of the state to keep people safe, to protect property, to enforce the law without fear or favour? At what point does citizen action become civic responsibility and when does it slide into vigilantism? When do communities lead constructively and when does leadership without authority risk turning into a “wild, wild west” where justice is improvised and uneven?

I often remind myself that a functioning state should not require bravery from ordinary citizens just to keep the law alive.

I remember a moment from my time at the South African Human Rights Commission around 2005. We received a call from a woman desperate for help. Her building, owned by her family for generations, had been hijacked. Criminals had occupied it, intimidated tenants, threatened her life, and hollowed out her inheritance. She had reported the matter to law enforcement repeatedly. Nothing happened.

Eventually, she gave up, not because she lacked courage, but because the system had quietly communicated that she was alone.

More than 20 years later, that problem has not merely persisted; it has rooted itself deeply into the fabric of our society.

Today, there are countless stories of criminal networks that begin by entering properties as “tenants,” only to manipulate systems until those homes are registered in their own names. Title deeds secured fraudulently. Owners locked out of their own properties. Victims told to resolve “civil matters” while armed men patrol what was once their family home. This is no longer just a policing failure, it is institutional decay.

Because such crimes require enablers. Inside offices. Inside registries. Inside systems designed to protect citizens. The Deeds Office does not corrupt itself. It is corrupted by people.

It has been noted previously that a country in trouble is not revealed by the number of criminals it has but by the number of citizens forced to do the state’s work.

When we ask, “How did we get here?”, the answer is uncomfortable in its simplicity: this crisis was allowed. Normalised. Deferred. Sometimes defended. Often ignored. Over time, impunity became policy by default.

That is why the Madlanga commission matters. Not because it will magically fix everything, but because it shines light where darkness has become routine. Criminal networks, both inside and outside the state, thrive on silence and fatigue. Exposure is the first step in reclaiming legitimacy. SA cannot arrest its way out of this crisis alone. It must investigate, expose, and reform.

DJ Warras’s death, then, is not just about one man. It is about a society standing at a crossroads.

One path leads to fear, fragmentation, and private justice, where each community fends for itself, and the rule of law is replaced by the rule of survival. The other path is harder: rebuilding trust in institutions while insisting that citizens remain ethical, lawful partners in the renewal of the state.

Citizens must help the state. But they must do so without breaking the law in the process. And the state, in turn, must earn that partnership by acting decisively, transparently and consistently.

We must be careful not to confuse courage with abandonment, because too often citizens are brave simply because the state is absent.

If DJ Warras’s death carries meaning, it is not found in praise or condemnation, but in reflection. SA still has citizens who care deeply enough to act when systems fail. Our responsibility now is to ensure that courage is met with protection, not burial, and that justice no longer depends on who is willing to stand alone in a country meant to stand together.

Because a just society does not ask its citizens to die to prove they care. It builds institutions strong enough that bravery is no longer a substitute for the state.