SOWETAN | Let’s make 2026 a year of progress, high hopes

South Africa is hoping for a year filled with positive progress, and the Sowetan will be at the forefront of bringing telling the stories that affect the nation.

Dear valued reader.

Today’s Sowetan print edition is our first for the year. For many people, New Year begins with gratitude. Some people look ahead to a New Year to better themselves by adopting resolutions they hope to follow in the next 12 months.

There’s always something promising or that makes people hopeful about the start of the year. Optimism for the new year makes us feel better about what’s to come. A positive mindset is what we urge you to adopt this year.

More than ever, our country needs a reset on the economic front and socially and politically if we are to overcome the challenges of the past.

This year marks exactly 45 years since this publication was established as a liberation newspaper during the dark days of apartheid. Since then, it has continued to be the voice of the black majority, whose interests and aspirations were once in the margins.

We have, for more than four decades, continued to tell stories that matter to our communities and have an impact on their lives through news and commentary. We remain proud to be your trusted source of information amid the era of fake news and misinformation.

This year we want to be in the forefront of telling stories from many events that will shape the future of our country. We renew our commitment to you again this year to deliver trustworthy news in a world increasingly plagued by false narratives.

On the political front, we look forward to bringing you the local government elections coverage with renewed hope that this will bring about better service delivery to communities and businesses.

To our political leaders, this year’s elections must be about more than campaigning for the sake of winning a ticket to high office but about placing people at the centre of the delivery of services such as water, sanitation, electricity and waste collection.

We look forward to seeing political maturity, tolerance and peaceful campaigning that ensures people are free to choose who must lead their cities and towns.

On the sporting front, our national football team, Bafana Bafana, will take part in the Fifa World Cup in June for the first time since 2010, when we hosted the event.

This is hugely significant for SA to take its rightful place in international competitions despite the recent disappointment of exiting the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 phase in Morocco.

Hope must be one of our most powerful motivations as we face this year together to continue to build this country to prosperity.

Sowetan