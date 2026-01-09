READER LETTER | SA must prioritise entrepreneurship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Inequality and poverty persist in SA despite more than three decades of supposed political and governmental socio-economic interventions, many ineffective.

Inequality and poverty persist in SA despite more than three decades of supposed political and governmental socio-economic interventions, many ineffective.

However, the powers that be seem to be paying only lip service to growing the entrepreneurial sector in our country. New generations coming into the job market every year show they can be productive, competent, hard-working, creative, energetic, determined and innovative. The youth remain optimistic despite repeated failure and effective abandonment by our leadership class.

SA must prioritise real entrepreneurism that taps into the strengths and vibe of our young people. Education is vital, but it must be geared towards entrepreneurial education and skills. High tech, low tech, and medium tech, all are relevant.

Entrepreneurs will have access to finance, but bootstrapping is also viable and encouraged. Micro, small and medium-sized businesses will not only drive the economy but also create employment and more opportunities and produce revenue that can be reinvested back into the free economy while innovating and being productive and optimistic.

Racial and political ideologies got most people nowhere, while those few at the top who benefit enormously keep real opportunities down by ignoring the potential wealth and assets of our nation – our human wealth, savvy and human resources that must be supported, not stifled. - Kyle Lauf, Germiston

Sowetan