SOWETAN | Mothibi well placed to restore public trust in NPA

The appointment of Adv Andy Mothibi as the new national director of public prosecutions comes at a critical juncture for SA’s criminal justice system.

It is an appointment that has been broadly welcomed, not out of blind optimism, but because Mothibi arrives at the National Prosecuting Authority with a solid professional pedigree and a public record that suggests competence, discipline and integrity.

Mothibi’s legal career has been steady and largely uncontroversial. From his early days as an attorney and magistrate to his later work in the private sector as an advocate, he has avoided the scandals that have tainted many senior figures in public office.

His elevation to national prominence came when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him to head the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), a move that proved consequential for the fight against corruption.

At the SIU, Mothibi inherited an institution whose effectiveness and credibility were under strain. He responded by focusing on the unit’s core mandate: investigating maladministration, corruption and the misuse of public funds.

Under his leadership, the SIU regained visibility and relevance, becoming a more credible instrument within the state’s law enforcement architecture. Civil recoveries were prioritised, investigations were sharpened, and public confidence in the unit began to improve. That record explains why there was little public resistance when the president picked him to lead the NPA.

Mothibi now steps into an office burdened by public frustration and diminishing trust. The NPA, under outgoing head Shamila Batohi, has faced sustained criticism for its failure to secure successful prosecutions against high-profile individuals implicated in serious crimes, particularly those linked to state capture.

While the complexity of such cases is undeniable, the absence of decisive courtroom outcomes has fuelled perceptions of institutional weakness, indecision and, in some quarters, political timidity.

Expectations for the new NDPP are therefore unambiguous. Mothibi is not expected to perform miracles, but he is expected to restore confidence in the prosecutorial system.

That means building strong cases, making difficult decisions without fear or favour, and ensuring that those alleged to have looted the state are brought before the courts to answer for their actions. The era of endless investigations without prosecutions must come to an end.

As he prepares to assume office on February 1, the nation watches with cautious hope. Mothibi’s reputation affords him a valuable but fragile asset: public trust. Preserving it will require independence, courage and a clear break from past inertia. Above all, South Africans want to see the redemption of the NPA’s honour and the reassertion of the principle that no one is above the law.