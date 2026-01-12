SOWETAN | Back-to-school should be free of headaches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As schools across SA reopen on Wednesday for the start of the new academic year, the familiar back-to-school anxiety has returned for thousands of parents and communities.

What should be a moment of optimism and renewal is, for many households, overshadowed by persistent economic hardship and systemic inefficiencies that have become an annual burden.

The cost of education continues to rise far faster than household incomes. Parents are expected to cover stationery, uniforms, transport and, most dauntingly, school fees.

For working families already stretched by stagnant wages, high unemployment and rising food and fuel prices, these expenses force painful trade-offs. Education, a constitutional right and the cornerstone of social mobility, is increasingly becoming a financial strain that many can barely afford.

Even more concerning is the creeping cost burden on so-called no-fee schools. Parents, many of whom are unemployed or reliant on social grants, report being asked to supply basic operational items such as toilet paper, cleaning materials and printer paper. These are essentials that should be provided by the state.

Another perennial headache is learner placement, particularly in Gauteng. Each year, thousands of children — especially those entering grades 1 and 8 — begin the school year without confirmed placement. The online admissions system, introduced a decade ago to improve fairness and efficiency, remains deeply problematic. Parents and schools alike continue to express frustration, with accusations that the system is poorly managed and, at times, politically manipulated.

Gauteng’s situation is further complicated by sustained migration into the province. As the country’s economic hub, it attracts both internal migrants and foreign nationals, placing immense pressure on the already overstretched school infrastructure. The result is that placement challenges spill over into other grades, leaving newly arrived families scrambling for solutions long after the school year has begun.

These problems are neither new nor insurmountable. What is lacking is consistent planning, honest monitoring and decisive intervention. The education authorities must ensure that schools are adequately funded, that no-fee schools are truly free of hidden costs, and that learner admissions systems are transparent, responsive and humane.

The chaotic start to the academic year is an unnecessary disruption. With focused leadership and practical solutions, it should be possible to resolve outstanding issues swiftly. By the end of this week, every child should be in a classroom, learning without further delays.

SA’s learners deserve nothing less than a stable, dignified start to the year. Let the children focus on the business of learning and not be hampered by the failures of the system meant to support them.

