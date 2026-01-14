READER LETTER | Minister Macpherson delivers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By 2024/25, there were more than 4,000 informal settlements across SA. Though some of these unsightly shacks belong to South Africans, the majority are owned by foreigners.

These exclude those built inside abandoned buildings, which can house as many as 40 people, each with their small shack; such as the one where 76 people perished in a fire, with hundreds surviving, meaning there were too many people in that building.

Is there any normal society in the world that can allow such madness besides South Africans? When budgets of almost all departments run out within a few months of allocations, we wonder why it is happening. When water and electricity services are under severe strain, we wonder why.

Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson inherited a portfolio that was never taken seriously before. Collapsing buildings because all construction rules were ignored, several buildings were unfinished and abandoned after budgets ran out, and many buildings were hijacked in cities across the provinces.

We appreciate the strides the minister has made. He is a shining example of a minister who understands what service delivery means. My congratulations to Macpherson. Maybe other ministers can learn from him. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand