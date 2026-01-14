SOWETAN | Halala! Well done Class of 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The improved matric results for the Class of 2025 have been widely welcomed as a positive step in our education system. The overall pass rate rose by 0.7 percentage points compared to 2024, a modest but encouraging gain.

Yet, beneath the celebration lies a worrying trend: fewer learners are choosing pure mathematics. Of the 927,000 candidates who sat for matric, only 34% took pure maths, down from 38% in 2024. Even more concerning, the pass rate for those who did take the subject fell from 69% to 64%.

This decline highlights the urgent need for the government to strengthen support for mathematics, a recognised gateway subject critical to careers in science, technology, and engineering.

Compelling learners to take pure maths without adequately trained teachers would be futile. What is required is sustained investment in teacher development to ensure schools have the capacity to deliver quality maths education.

Without this, the subject will continue to lose ground to maths literacy, which, while valuable, does not open the same doors in higher education and the job market.

Despite these challenges, the Class of 2025 deserves recognition. Thirty years ago, just over 54% of matric candidates passed, with the rate dropping below 50% in 1997. Since then, SA has steadily improved, crossing the 80% threshold in 2019.

The pandemic disrupted this progress, with the pass rate falling by more than five percentage points in 2020. Credit must go to basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube who, building on the work of her predecessors, has raised the standard.

Attention now shifts to higher education minister Buti Manamela, who faces the challenge of ensuring that qualifying learners gain access to institutions where they can pursue their dreams.

Limited space at public universities remains a barrier, but the government must expand opportunities through TVET colleges and other pathways. Importantly, students should be encouraged to consider qualifications aligned with the skills our economy urgently needs.

Parents also play a crucial role in guiding learners to make informed choices about their studies. The responsibility of shaping the future cannot rest solely on the government.

As the Class of 2025 embarks on post-school life, we wish them success. Their achievements reflect progress, but they also remind us of the work still required to strengthen mathematics and broaden access to higher education.

It is also crucial to mention that it is not the end of the world for those candidates who did not make it. Our education system does offer opportunities to try again.