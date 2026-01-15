OPINION | Give foundation phase same attention as matric to improve performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department’s baseline systemic evaluation indicated that only 33% of grade 3 in 2022 showed adequate proficiency in foundational literacy, and only 36% adequate proficiency in mathematics, says the writer.

The release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results is a moment every year when the attention of the country is focused on schools. The results are significant for each individual who wrote the matric exams and for their family – but they’re also a time when the country grapples with what the results tell us about the performance of the system as a whole and in specific localities.

The NSC “performance” is important to inform public understanding of what is improving in education and what is not.

Engaging with evidence-informed observations on the health of the education system is a necessary condition for the public to engage with the government in a democracy in which officials and politicians are accountable and responsive to public concerns.

What key observations can be made about the performance of the class of 2025? Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube correctly directs us to not view the NSC as a single moment but a journey starting in grade R.

Those in this cohort who passed every grade with no grade repetition would have started grade 1 in 2014 together with learners who enrolled in 2013 but who repeated grade 1. Those that wrote the NSC in 2025 would have included learners who enrolled in earlier years but repeated one or more grades along the way.

This is important – understanding the “drop out” rate is not a simple exercise. Education is compulsory for all children from the year in which they turn six until the year in which they turn 16 – or complete grade 9.

Few learners leave the system before then. The department of basic education 2020 data shows that 5% of the learners in grade 9 leave school, 8% in grade 10 and 9% in grade 11. Our rates for secondary school completion are not unusual in the developing world. A Unesco report shows that this is roughly equal to other middle-income countries.

This is not to minimise the serious consequences for families and societies of young people who have gradually disengaged from schooling, have no qualifications, and face an uncertain future with little socio-emotional support or guidance about getting back on track – and the majority of these are male, who may be more susceptible to gang influence, substance abuse, and negative peer pressure in vulnerable areas.

For every 100 female learners enrolled in grade 12, there are only 80 male learners. In 2025, girls accounted for 56.4% of all matric passes, while boys made up only 43.6%.

What do we know about the performance of the education system in this cohort’s educational journey and what does this mean for national and local communities of active citizens? What more could have been done to support success?

This is the unfinished business of the steady improvement of the system that must be prioritised by the government and by the community at local and national levels.

In 2012, when this cohort began schooling, the department’s Annual National Assessment showed that only 37% of grade 3 learners achieved the required competencies of content knowledge in mathematics. Only 52% achieved the required competencies in their home language, and 35% in English as a first additional language.

These alarm bells of poor performance have been echoing, with multiple international and local assessments showing little improvement in performance in this journey.

The department’s 2025 Funda Uphumelele National Survey showed that less than a third of our children reach an adequate level of reading fluency in their home language by the time they transition to English as the language of instruction and less than half of children have reached this level a year later.

The department’s baseline systemic evaluation indicated that only 33% of grade 3 in 2022 showed adequate proficiency in foundational literacy, and only 36% adequate proficiency in mathematics. All these assessments show that learners from poorer homes perform more poorly than children from “less poor” homes – and girls outperform boys.

If we seek an understanding of poor performance in the NSC, of why few learners succeed in maths, if we as citizens wish to support any strategies from the department to address the “unfinished business” referred to by Gwarube of system improvement, we need to start with acknowledging that in the 12 years that the Class of 2025 has been in the system, we have not shifted the dial on improving foundational learning at all – and this is particularly so for learners from poorer schools and for boys.

Can we as active citizens not demand the same level of national attention to learner performance at the end of the foundation phase and at the end of the compulsory period of education (grade 9) as we give to the NSC?

Can we not make both of these an ongoing national discussion that demands regular evidence-based updates of progress being made in learner performance from national and provincial education departments and what is being done in our local schools?

We need regular reports of strategies in place to support teachers to improve pedagogy in foundational literacy and mathematics and throughout the primary school and their impact, and reports on how the learning conditions are improving in the foundation phase and all the way to grade 9.

These challenges must be addressed in sustainable strategies that are realistic and efficient in a context of extreme financial constraints.