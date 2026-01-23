Populist politics serve no one

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The sentencing of Julius Malema will be a significant moment for SA’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

It is not merely about an individual politician being held accountable; it is about affirming that no one is above the law.

Reckless conduct and inflammatory rhetoric cannot be treated as acceptable tools of political mobilisation. Malema’s political style has, for many years, relied on provocation, defiance of legal boundaries and the normalisation of aggressive rhetoric.

While such conduct may energise a certain base, it encourages lawlessness among supporters. When leaders openly disregard court orders, mock legal consequences or portray accountability as political persecution, they send a dangerous message, particularly to young people, that rules are optional and consequences negotiable.

The importance of this sentencing lies in restoring the principle that accountability is non-negotiable. Courts exist to protect the constitution and the rights of all citizens, not to serve political interests.

When the judiciary acts decisively, it reinforces public confidence in democratic institutions.

Looking ahead, the precedent set by Malema’s conduct and the response to it will have lasting implications for SA politics. If reckless behaviour is rewarded with political relevance and media attention, future leaders may adopt increasingly extreme tactics to remain visible. – Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha

