READER LETTER | Let free speech thrive

The right to freedom of expression upholds the rights of all to express their views and opinions freely. It is a right that should be promoted to the maximum extent, given its critical role in democracy.

In December 1860, the great American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, statesman and former slave Frederick Douglass boldly declared that “liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist”.

For freedom of speech to work, to have meaning, and to improve our democracy, we need to listen to one another. We have a responsibility to listen, because listening allows us to extend the freedom of speech to others. This is why the right to assemble is so closely linked to the right to free speech. Speech is meaningless without an audience.

We give dignity to others when we enable their voices, consider their perspectives, and thoughtfully grapple with their ideas.

We must embrace our responsibility for listening. Every citizen is responsible for the fearless exercise of free speech. — Farouk Araie, Benoni