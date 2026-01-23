SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | SA’s voice in global politics must protect our national interest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the electricity minister, recently gave Radio 702 an update on the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The eloquent Ramokgopa explained the SA delegation’s strategy as they mingled with the who’s who of global business and politics: their mandate was to “read the room” and take decisions that would not harm our national interest.

He even expressed relief that the US president had not yet uttered a word about the imaginary “white genocide” supposedly taking place here.

“It helps that someone has forgotten about us, that South Africa is a really, really bad place… You’re absolutely right, there is a big relief,” Ramokgopa said.

But his relief was short-lived. On Wednesday, Donald Trump repeated the falsehoods in a long-winded speech at an impromptu press conference at the event.

Responding to an SA journalist, Trump claimed: “Terrible situation. People, a certain group of people, are unbelievable. You wouldn’t think it could happen today. We have seen the numbers, we’ve seen the records, and it is taking place.”

The irony is that Trump would not have mentioned SA at all had our colleague not asked the question. We do not feature in his immediate priorities.

For now, the US president is on a crusade to prove to the world —especially Europe — that the US has not lost its superpower status.

His bizarre intention to “take over” Greenland is less about protecting that country’s security interests than about flexing US muscle.

Trump also used Davos to punt the idea of a “board of peace”, a structure aimed at replacing the United Nations. This new organisation, initially punted to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, would largely be made up of the US and European nations, perhaps with a few Arab countries added for numbers. The result would be further isolation of developing countries, particularly in Africa.

There is no need to punch above our weight during this period of uncertainty.

Those opposed to Trump’s thirst for dominance have been preoccupied with finding ways to contain his excesses. SA’s needs were not on the agenda at Davos. This may explain why President Cyril Ramaphosa opted to skip this year’s event.

While SA has sought to play a role in the war in Ukraine and has spoken out against Israel’s actions in Gaza, our delegation in Davos seemed content to “read the room”.

Ramokgopa told Bongani Bingwa that Team SA, led by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, went to Davos to “get a sense of what global leaders think” about the state of geopolitics in order to “position ourselves better”. He added that powerful nations have managed to articulate their positions in global affairs without harming their national interests.

It is a commendable approach, given the instability in global politics. The tensions between the US and its European allies pose a real threat to world peace and stability.

That said, the SA government should be seized with opening new markets for our exporters, especially given the hostility from the US. We must tread carefully, avoiding decisions or pronouncements that could isolate us from our trade partners.

There is no need to punch above our weight during this period of uncertainty. Unlike Western countries, which can stand up to Trump and survive, SA lacks the leverage to withstand an economic onslaught. Our economy is heavily reliant on foreign investment and trade.

The renewal of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act is currently under way in the US, having already passed in Congress. SA cannot afford to be excluded from this deal. Our strategy should be to position ourselves as a key investment destination for those looking to enter Africa. With infrastructure more advanced than many of our neighbours, we should be the obvious choice. Politics must not be allowed to undermine SA’s attractiveness as an investment hub.

Incidents such as the inclusion of Iran — a state that has unleashed violence on its own people — in the recent Brics naval exercise must not be repeated. Those who defied Ramaphosa’s orders should be held accountable.

No matter how many times we remind Trump that his “white genocide” narrative is nothing more than the figment of Kallie Kriel’s imagination, he will not stop. What we can do, however, is ensure that SA’s voice in global politics is measured, strategic, and firmly rooted in protecting our national interest.

