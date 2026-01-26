CURTIS SINGO | Career path barriers overshadow matric success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A critical aspect often absent from national discourse is the influence of parental involvement, or lack thereof, in subject selection and career planning, says the writer. Picture: 123RF/peopleimages12

Each year, the release of SA’s matric results dominates national discourse. Public attention gravitates towards pass rates, distinctions, and provincial rankings, often framed as indicators of progress within the post-apartheid education system.

On January 12, the minister of basic education, Siviwe Gwarube, presided over the announcement of the 2025 matric results — an event marked by national pride and celebration.

In her address, Gwarube aptly observed that “education sits at the centre of the national interest because our future is formed in the classroom long before it is debated”.

This statement underscores a fundamental truth: matric results are not merely an endpoint but the outcome of decisions made years earlier.

They represent a critical transition for pupils into higher education and the labour market, positioning them — at least in theory — to help address SA’s persistent challenges of unemployment, inequality, and poverty.

Yet beneath the celebratory atmosphere lies a less-examined, more troubling reality. Each year, thousands of pupils who pass matric are unable to access universities, colleges, or professional training programmes — not because of academic failure, but because their subject choices do not meet minimum admission requirements for their intended careers.

A critical aspect often absent from national discourse is the influence of parental involvement, or lack thereof, in subject selection and career planning. Decisions regarding subject choices, made as early as grade 9 or 10, are decisive and shape academic trajectories well before final examinations.

For example, selecting mathematics rather than mathematical literacy, choosing physical sciences over general streams, or including life sciences can determine eligibility for degrees in engineering, health sciences, commerce, education, and other priority fields.

In many households, parents remain disengaged from these pivotal decisions. This disengagement is not always the result of physical absence but frequently of apathy, uncertainty, or the mistaken belief that schools alone bear responsibility.

Some parents assume that children should make independent decisions, even when they lack adequate information about the long-term implications of those choices.

Others place complete reliance on overstretched school career guidance systems. Consequently, when matric results are released, pupils are confronted with rejection letters from institutions they believed were within reach — an outcome that could have been prevented with earlier guidance.

The emotional consequences for these young people are severe. After years of aspiration and effort, they are told they do not qualify — not because of poor performance, but because their subject choices are misaligned.

This often results in frustration, diminished self-worth, and delayed entry into meaningful education or employment, as valuable time is spent searching for alternative pathways.

Importantly, this is not merely an individual failure. It is a systemic one in which parental disengagement plays a critical role. International experience demonstrates that parental involvement is a decisive success factor in education-to-career transitions.

In Finland, for example, parents are actively integrated into career guidance processes from lower secondary school, working alongside educators to align pupils’ interests with national skills needs.

Similarly, Germany’s dual education system relies heavily on early parental engagement to guide pupils into vocational or academic pathways that correspond with labour market demand. In Singapore, structured parent-school partnerships ensure that subject selection and career planning are informed, deliberate, and future-orientated.

These systems are founded on a fundamental principle: education is a shared responsibility. Parental involvement extends beyond financial contributions or attendance at award ceremonies. It necessitates informed engagement, including asking questions, understanding subject prerequisites, consulting educators, and supporting pupils in making realistic and strategic choices.

Although SA schools offer career guidance, these efforts are insufficient without parental reinforcement. When capable young people are delayed or diverted from their intended career paths, the consequences extend beyond the individual.

The nation loses potential doctors, engineers, teachers, scientists, and entrepreneurs. Youth unemployment increases, inequality widens, and public frustration grows at a time when SA urgently needs skilled professionals to support development.

To improve post-matric outcomes, national discourse must extend beyond results-day celebrations. Career guidance should commence earlier, be more transparent, and actively involve families. Parents should be encouraged and expected to participate meaningfully in subject selection decisions from grade 9 onwards.

Matric results reflect not only pupil performance but also years of prior choices and guidance. When pupils miss opportunities due to inadequate direction, focusing exclusively on marks is insufficient. It is also necessary to ask a more challenging but essential question: where were the parents when it mattered most?

Parents should recognise that commitment to their children’s education constitutes an investment. Like any financial investment, it requires oversight, informed decision-making, and sustained engagement. Only through such commitment can this investment realise its full value, benefiting not only individual families but SA as a whole.

• Singo is an SA diplomat in Switzerland and writes in his personal capacity.