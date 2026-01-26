SOWETAN | Govt intervention in Sporong long overdue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finally, the government has responded to the plight of the people of Sporong informal settlement on the West Rand who were driven out of their homes by zama-zama violence.

About 600 residents had been living inside a community hall in Randfontein for two weeks after being terrorised by illegal miners who used violence to extort money from them.

Last week, following media reporting on the humanitarian crisis unfolding at the Randgate hall, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, flanked by his MECs, visited the affected area and residents, promising action to provide relief.

The relief promised included relocation of some of the displaced residents to an identified land to rebuild their shacks, increasing police patrols in the area for those who remained in their homes and the police operation targeting to root out illegal miners.

As we welcome this intervention by the Gauteng government at last, we must also point out that it has been long overdue.

It has now become evident that the community was left to fend for itself with little-to-no-support from their elected mayor.

Tougher questions must be asked of the municipality’s inaction in the face of this unfolding crisis.

The ward councillor of the area affected had been fully involved in securing the community hall for the displaced residents, yet the municipality had taken no steps to ensure the protection and safety of its citizens.

It is a cross between injustice and failure to show care to those who need the government’s protection most.

Secondly, given the MECs were tasked with verifying and checking details of residents who have been on the waiting list for government houses, why did the municipality fail to carry out this basic function?

The zama-zama-related violence visited upon residents is not a new thing and not limited to the Sporong informal settlement.

Across the province, many communities have been crying for help from the government to rid their areas of the illegal miners whom they accuse of perpetrating crimes.

The lack of a co-ordinated and consistent law enforcement approach to deal with this problem is neglect of citizens by a government that we cannot ignore.

While ensuring every citizen’s safety is a policing function, some residents spoke of a lack of trust in the police after incidents of violence were reported but no action followed.

The government therefore needs to be proactive, not just in rebuilding law enforcement trust with communities but also by putting measures in place to monitor performance consistently in dealing with illegal mining activities in the province.