READER LETTER | Nicki Minaj must pay back SA taxpayer’s R10m

When I read a report about US rapper Nicki Minaj’s discontent regarding SA comedian Trevor Noah’s joke about her being feted at the White House, I immediately remembered that in 2014, the City of Tshwane, under then-mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa — now the electricity minister — paid Nicki Minaj R10m to headline the failed TribeOne Festival in Cullinan.

The concert was cancelled, leading to Tshwane losing taxpayers’ money.

Minaj, a vocal supporter of US president Donald Trump, falsely believes she’s sacrosanct.

I’d suggest that rather than unnecessarily sparring with Noah, Minaj must volunteer to pay back the R10m that she benefited from out of the ill-advised act of those who were power drunk.

That money could’ve supported the likes of art icon Vusi Mahlasela’s music foundation to develop community-based creatives or been awarded to Adv Nakedi Ribane to do more empowerment outreach programmes, but alas, the municipality preferred Minaj over local artists. — Jerry Tsie, Pretoria