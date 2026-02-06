Opinion

READER LETTER | Nicki Minaj must pay back SA taxpayer’s R10m

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj. Picture: (File )

When I read a report about US rapper Nicki Minaj’s discontent regarding SA comedian Trevor Noah’s joke about her being feted at the White House, I immediately remembered that in 2014, the City of Tshwane, under then-mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa — now the electricity minister — paid Nicki Minaj R10m to headline the failed TribeOne Festival in Cullinan.

The concert was cancelled, leading to Tshwane losing taxpayers’ money.

Minaj, a vocal supporter of US president Donald Trump, falsely believes she’s sacrosanct.

I’d suggest that rather than unnecessarily sparring with Noah, Minaj must volunteer to pay back the R10m that she benefited from out of the ill-advised act of those who were power drunk.

That money could’ve supported the likes of art icon Vusi Mahlasela’s music foundation to develop community-based creatives or been awarded to Adv Nakedi Ribane to do more empowerment outreach programmes, but alas, the municipality preferred Minaj over local artists. — Jerry Tsie, Pretoria


Editor’s Choice

1

NSFAS pays out R4.27bn as more than 189,000 students fail academic progress criteria

2

WATCH | Cat Matlala’s payment to SAPS officer was ‘a boyfriend’s to his girlfriend’, commission hears

3

Engen garage hires firm after gardening row

4

WATCH | ‘They shot my bakkie’: Attempted hit on man linked to Madlanga commission

5

Steenhuisen’s move ‘positions DA well’ for upcoming elections

Related Articles