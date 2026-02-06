READER LETTER | Why SA needs a unity government

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

History has proved over and over again that governments formed along racial lines will never prosper. Thirty years of black rule, which had appeared to be destined to be forever the government of choice − judging by the euphoria that greeted its early days − soon started showing some cracks when there was a succession problem after the passing of Nelson Mandela.

In hindsight, we can assume that the majority of those involved in the liberation Struggle had all nursed ambitions of someday in their lives becoming SA’s state president.

That no president in this country has had the dignity of completing their presidential terms can be seen as a way of hastening the changeover so the next contender can have their chance. Sadly, some of them don’t even have leadership qualities and don’t seem to understand the heavy responsibilities of a head of state.

One thing that is clear is that there can be no black or white rule in a polarised nation like ours. This is probably the reason several countries have settled for unity governments, which are successful and progressive. Those who have never supported the GNU from the start have to realise it is the only chance SA has for a viable, stable government.

A black government was given 30 years to prove its worth but failed. A white government also failed because of its oppressive policies, and we cannot go back there. All that is left is for us to swallow our collective pride and work together in a government of national unity. − Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand