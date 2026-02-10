MMUSI MAIMANE | SAPS must address officer shortages, resource constraints

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two weeks ago we celebrated National Police Day amid a crime and safety pandemic in SA. In 1995, SA formally established the SAPS as part of our new democratic dispensation.

The old police force, designed to control and suppress citizens, was replaced with a police service, promising to protect them.

On the day, I visited the Nyanga and Delft police stations in Cape Town, two areas under daily threat from violent crime.

These are high-crime, high-density areas where officers are expected to police vast populations with limited personnel, little infrastructure and overwhelming caseloads.

Our oversight visits focused on four critical areas: visible policing capacity and officer shortages; infrastructure conditions and resource constraints; case backlogs and detective capacity; and community trust and police responsiveness.

Over the past decade, more than 21-million criminal cases were opened in SA.

Of these, 61.7% were closed without being solved, amounting to 13.2-million cases where victims never saw justice. The overall clearance rate for criminal cases stands at just 37.5%. These numbers tell us that criminals increasingly operate with the expectation that they will never be caught.

This is because the system is overwhelmed. The brave men and women of the SA Police Service (SAPS) often risk their lives in a country plagued by persistent and dreadful crime statistics. But they face an insurmountable battle.

SAPS is operating with a national shortage of 2,344 detectives, the backbone of criminal investigations.

When there are too few, case dockets pile up, evidence goes stale, witnesses lose faith and prosecutions collapse. This conveyor belt of unresolved crime erodes public confidence and emboldens criminal networks.

At the same time, police officers are expected to patrol gang-infested areas without adequate vehicles, technology, or support staff. When trust between residents and police breaks down, crime reporting declines and law enforcement becomes even harder.

Three quarters of South Africans do not trust the police, according to the most recent data provided by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC). As of 2021, just 27% of citizens said they trusted the police, down from 47% two decades before.

The trust deficit is strongly undergirded by an accountability deficit. As of May 31 2025, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had 14,907 open misconduct cases involving SAPS officers. Among these are 1,486 deaths linked to police action and 97 cases of rape by police officers.

Ipid has referred just 59 death cases and nine rape cases to the National Prosecuting Authority, less than 5% of the cases under investigation.

When people see alleged abuse by police go unpunished, it undermines the very idea of a police service.

The criminal justice dysfunction shows up behind bars too. SA has only 167,343 inmates in prison. In a country facing extremely high levels of violent and serious crime, this means just 0.2% of the population is incarcerated.

Weighed against more than 1.3-million serious crimes reported annually, it shows a gap in accountability and justice.

In too many instances, arrest does not lead to prosecution, and prosecution does not lead to conviction. Victims watch cases collapse and perpetrators return to the streets.

The scale of SA’s crime crisis demands reform.

First, leadership matters. SA cannot fix policing while political office bearers preside over collapse without consequence.

The country needs a permanent, professional police leader with operational experience at the helm of SAPS. Stability, expertise, and accountability must replace the revolving door of political oversight that has failed to turn the tide against crime.

Second, policing must be brought closer to the people. Build One SA (Bosa) supports decentralised policing. Crime differs from area to area and our policing model must reflect that reality rather than impose a one-size-fits-all system from Pretoria.

Third, we must end cadre deployment and political patronage in law enforcement. Police recruitment, advancement, and leadership must be strictly merit based.

Only individuals with proven experience and integrity should rise through the ranks. Corrupt or consistently underperforming officers must be removed.

Fourth, capacity on the ground must increase dramatically. We propose the recruitment of 120,000 additional officers over time to restore visible policing and investigative strength. Police vehicles, firearms, forensic tools, and communication equipment must be properly managed and available where needed most.

Fifth, we must professionalise policing through improved and modernised training. Officers should graduate with firearms competency, advanced driving skills, hostage negotiation capability, proper evidence handling, de-escalation techniques, and high fitness standards.

Policing is demanding and dangerous work. Serious crime requires focused expertise. A dedicated specialist “most-wanted” unit must be established to pursue violent offenders and organised criminal networks relentlessly. Murderers, gang leaders, traffickers, and syndicate bosses must know there is a specialised team whose sole job is to track them down.

Our communities deserve safety. Our officers deserve support. And our democracy demands a criminal justice system that works.

Maimane, MP, is Bosa leader

